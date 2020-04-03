Campbell County Rec Center will remain closed until further notice
The Campbell County Recreation Center will remain closed until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Wednesday press release. The decision was approved by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
With the continued closure comes the cancellation of four programs — the second session of spring swim lessons, intramural junior high tennis, youth spring soccer and spring adult volleyball.
Refunds for the adult volleyball league will processed to the original issuer or business name and sent back to the captains. Credit card payments will be appear back in bank accounts within three to seven days and a check will be issued by April 17 for those that paid by cash or by check.
Registrations for kids camp on April 14-15 and adult softball league on April 5 have also been canceled. The release also asked people to call the Rec Center from 8 a.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Friday to discuss any events they had scheduled at parks and recreation facilities or if there are any questions.
Ivy League rules against extra year of eligibility
NEW YORK — The Ivy League has decided not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility as graduates, despite the NCAA granting that option earlier this week.
The move, which was announced Thursday, was consistent for the Ivy League with its policies. The conference hasn’t allowed athletes to participate in any sports as graduates.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost because of the new coronavirus, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. Spring-sport athletes include baseball, softball and lacrosse players.
Miss. State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted.
The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf...”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.
Leach’s tweet had more than 4,000 likes on Thursday morning, the newspaper said. But several MSU players responded to the post with face-palm and raised-eyebrow emojis and a profane acronym, the newspaper reported. Mississippi State assistant sociology professor and author Margaret A. Hagerman chastised Leach and wrote that lynching jokes are incredibly offensive anywhere and “especially in Mississippi.”
Leach deleted the tweet sometime Thursday morning, according to the newspaper. He apologized in a post that read: “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.”
The 59-year-old Leach was hired in January to replace Joe Moorhead after coaching at Washington State for eight seasons. Before that, Leach was Texas Tech’s coach from 2000-09.
Premier League soccer suspended indefinitely
The Premier League was suspended indefinitely Friday following a meeting of the 20 soccer clubs where a series of financial measures were discussed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The English league had given a tentative return date of April 30 but that was pushed back with a statement saying the “2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” and only with the full support of government and medical guidance.
“There is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played,” the league said, “enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.”
Teams still have nine or 10 games left to play, with Liverpool — the leader by 25 points — still needing two more wins to clinch its first title since 1990.
UEFA, in a letter signed by the European Clubs’ Association and the European Leagues, has urged members not to abandon their competitions. Halting leagues without approval from UEFA could see teams blocked from qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League as they are determined based on final positions in domestic standings.
In a statement released after the 20 teams met by video conference, the league said it voted to advance funds of 125 million pounds ($150 million) to clubs in the English Football League and fifth-tier National League, many of which are struggling to cope with the financial consequences of the suspension of matches.
It also committed 20 million pounds ($24 million) to Britain’s National Health Service.
At the end of a week when Premier League players came under growing public pressure to forego some of their salaries to help pay club staff, the league said clubs had agreed to consult players over a wage deduction or deferral of 30% “in the face of substantial and continuing losses.”
“The league will be in regular contact with the Professional Footballers’ Association,” read the statement, “and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the league, players and club representatives.”
Former record holder arrested in Kenya
Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among 20 people arrested in Kenya for locking themselves in a bar and drinking alcohol in breach of a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police say the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist was among those detained at a police station in Iten, one of Kenya’s famous high-altitude towns where distance runners train. They were in breach of a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The group included a local politician.
Kipsang, who is also a police officer, was provisionally suspended this year from track and field and charged with doping offenses that include tampering with doping samples. He has also won the New York, London and Berlin marathons.
Twelve athletes were arrested in Iten earlier this week for breaching Kenyan government regulations on social gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. The runners were arrested for training in a group, which has been banned in Kenya. Training camps have been shut down and athletes must train alone.
