Driver ticketed for drugged driving after driving truck onto barrier
A 60-year-old man was ticketed for driving under the influence of a controlled substance Thursday afternoon.
He was driving a gray 2011 Ram south on 4J Road when he drove the truck into the fence and cement barrier near the I-90 overpass shortly after 5 p.m. The driver said he was taking pain medication and that he’d smoked weed earlier in the day, said Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for shoulder pain, and to be evaluated for other medical concerns, Welch said.
Damage is estimated to be more than $1,000.
Because the man was not going to be released from the hospital, he was ticketed, not arrested, for DUI.
City Council passes resolution supporting amendment to limit dark money in elections
The Gillette City Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution to stop the influence of dark money in American politics.
At the City Council meeting Tuesday, local residents asked the city to pass a resolution voicing its support for this.
The amendment would “clarify the distinction between the rights of natural persons and the rights of corporations, unions, and other legal entities, and providing Congress and the state legislatures the right to regulate monies raised and spent for political purposes,” according to the resolution.
In the 2010 case, Citizens United v. FEC, the Supreme Court held 5-4 that the government can’t restrict independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, including nonprofit corporations, labor unions, and other associations, under the free speech clause.
Since that time, elections across the country have seen an increase in dark money, that is, money donated to nonprofit organizations that don’t have to disclose who their donors are, and where the source of the money is unknown.
“It may have been their worst mistake since the Dred Scott decision,” said Diane Ernst. “This is our chance to correct that.”
Ernst also read a letter written by Vicki Swenson that gave examples of dark money’s influence here in the Cowboy State. For example, in 2018, “false, potentially damaging information was broadly distributed about Mark Gordon.”
“In 2020, reputable Wyoming incumbents were recklessly targeted by outside sources that ran huge media campaigns, spewing false and sensationalized information about these candidates,” Swenson wrote.
“Corporations are not people, and money is not speech,” Swenson continued.
Christy Gerrits said this issue affects both parties, with half a billion dollars in dark money going toward Democrats in the 2020 election and $200 million to Republican candidates that same cycle.
“We hope the principle of one person, one vote, will be restored,” Gerrits said.
In addition to Gillette, Cheyenne, Laramie and Lander have passed similar resolutions, and the proposed amendment has been endorsed by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
“The legislature needs to pass a resolution to ensure that our individual voices can be heard again,” Gerrits said.
“There really isn’t a downside” to this, City Administrator Hyun Kim told the City Council. “This is pretty universally accepted, the notion of getting a control on the process of our democracy.”
DRM awarded contract for demolition of City Pool
A contract is in place to demolish the current City Pool.
At a Tuesday meeting, the Gillette City Council approved a contract with DRM, Inc., to demolish the City Pool this summer to make room for a new one.
Three local contractors submitted bids, with DRM submitting the lowest one, coming in more than $50,000 below the engineer’s estimate of $250,000.
The bids included:
DRM: $195,112
Earth Work Solutions: $199,975
Powder River Construction: $260,750
Earlier this year, the city made the decision to shut down the City Pool for two years in order to tear down the old pool and build a brand new one, which is projected to cost $3.5 to $4 million.
The demise of the current pool, which is entering its 28th year, is well-documented. It’s had a long list of problems in the last few years, including pipe leaks, seal failures, cracking, poor water circulation, drainage and erosion control, settling underneath the diving pool and electrical issues in the bathhouse, just to name a few.
Demolition will take place later this summer. Construction on the new pool is expected to take all of next summer.
The goal is to have the new pool open to the public in June 2024.
BMX track to host benefit for family killed in crash
Razor City BMX is hosting a benefit race next week in memory of the Gillette family who died in a four-car crash in Colorado earlier this week.
The gates open at 5 p.m. June 23 and registration for the event is from 5:30-6 p.m. at the BMX track on Warlow Drive.
Halie Everts, 20, her fiance Aaron Godines, 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, all of Gillette, died in the Monday afternoon collision.
Halie ran the track’s snack shop last year and her brother, Haden, still rides at the track regularly.
“The family is just really well known in the BMX community,” said Alli Zumbro, volunteer board president with Razor City BMX.
Aaron’s parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, were in the same car and also died in the crash.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, whether they plan to race or not, and non-members of the track can race as well, with a signed waiver plus a race fee.
The race costs $7 to register.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle and a $5 dinner, with all proceeds going to the Everts family, according to the Razor City BMX Facebook page.
“We just want to come together as a family and support a family that’s dealing with something that’s bigger than anyone can imagine,” Zumbro said.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a friend of the Everts family. Any money raised will be given to the families to help pay for funeral costs.
Additionally, a GoFundMe for Aaron’s parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, who also died in the crash, has been started by their niece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.