Strasburg opts out of Nats deal, $100M
WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.
The 31-year-old right-hander becomes a free agent Saturday. Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with the Nationals in May 2016.
Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
Washington also won Game 7 to claim the first championship in franchise history.
In a career interrupted by Tommy John surgery shortly after his spectacular major league debut in 2010, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts in parts of 10 seasons.
Chapman, Yankees agree to $48M contract
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.
The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.
The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision.
Injury blights Rafael Nadal at Paris Masters
PARIS — Injury blighted Rafael Nadal again as he pulled out of his Paris Masters semifinal on Saturday, meaning top-ranked Novak Djokovic will go for his fifth title at the indoor tournament against Denis Shapovalov.
Fans hopeful of seeing a 55th career matchup between Nadal and Djokovic in Sunday’s final were disappointed to learn, moments before the second semifinal was scheduled to begin, that Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury. The same injury forced Nadal out just before the start of last year’s tournament at Bercy Arena and ended his season.
“I went through this in the past, so that’s why the recommendation of the doctors (was) to not play,” Nadal said. “I have to take that decision.”
The second-ranked Spaniard said he felt the injury flare up in the morning as he practiced a few hours before facing the 20-year-old Canadian. A scan revealed a small strain. Nadal returned to practice and still felt pain serving. He decided it wasn’t worth risking a bigger injury.
Last year, Nadal missed the season-ending ATP Finals in London because of the abdominal injury, but hopes he can recover in time for this year’s finals starting on Nov. 10.
“I hope to be ready for London, that’s the biggest goal now,” he said. “I will do all what’s possible to recover for it.”
Chants prompt suspension of soccer game
ROME — Discriminatory chants prompted a Serie A soccer game between Roma and Napoli to be briefly suspended Saturday.
Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision in the second half after Roma fans aimed anti-territorial chants at Napoli. Such chants are often used by supporters to deride an opposing club’s city and are treated by officials in the same manner as racist chants.
The game resumed after a few minutes.
An Associated Press photographer next to the pitch also heard sporadic racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is black.
Rocchi had already ordered an announcement to be made over the Stadio Olimpico’s public address system asking fans to stop the chants.
During the suspension, Rocchi gathered teams in the center circle, then Roma forward Edin Dzeko encouraged fans to applaud rather than jeer the opposition.
“Since my Italian is not good I didn’t really understand what happened but I’m against any sort of territorial discrimination,” said Paulo Fonseca, Roma’s Portuguese coach, adding that incidents like these happen “in many matches all over the world.
“To me, it was more important to see our captain (Dzeko) talk to the fans and see that it didn’t occur again,” Fonseca added.
Roma led 2-0 at the time of the suspension before going on to win 2-1.
Italy’s top tier has been marred by several incidents of fan racism this season.
