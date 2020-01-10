Mountain West reaches 6-year television deal
DENVER — The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media rights deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports that are worth a combined $270 million.
The agreements include football and men’s basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season, the conference announced Thursday. There are additional third-tier rights still in negotiation.
This marks the inaugural arrangement between the league and Fox, which will show the conference’s football championship game. The CBS Sports Network remains the primary television rights holder.
“Retaining the conference’s top games for CBS Sports Network is important and builds upon our already strong schedule,” said Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president for programming for CBS Sports. “We look forward to an exciting future with the conference in the years ahead.”
The annual football deal for CBS Sports breaks down like this: 23 games on CBS or CBSSN, with a minimum of three games annually on CBS. There will also be 10 additional games available for CBS. The network receives the first seven picks of conference-controlled games and the rights to all Boise State conference road games.
Fox will show the football championship game on either Fox or FS1 and it will be played either on a Friday or Saturday. In addition, there will be 16 to 23 games shown during the regular season. The network has rights to all Boise State home games.
McDaniels meets with Browns about HC gig
CLEVELAND — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is again interviewing to become coach of the Cleveland Browns, his third go-around with the team he grew up watching as a kid.
McDaniels was a candidate for Cleveland’s job in 2009 when it went to Eric Mangini and again in 2014, when he pulled himself from consideration.
The 43-year-old McDaniels might be ready to leave the comforts of New England, where he’s won Super Bowl titles on Bill Belichik’s staff while working alongside superstar quarterback Tom Brady.
McDaniels is the eighth candidate to meet with owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, who have no other scheduled interviews at this point and could be nearing a decision.
Because of his major past success, McDaniels’ meeting could be as much about him seeing if the Browns, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, are a fit for him.
McDaniels is from Canton, Ohio, and he went to college at John Carroll in suburban Cleveland.
Leach hired as head coach at Miss. State
Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including an 11-2 season in 2018.
Baylor beats UConn, ends 98-game streak
HARTFORD, Conn. — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.
UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.
Baylor (12-1) led by three going into the fourth quarter and neither team could get much going on offense in the first few minutes of the final period. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams’ jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over.
Joel Embiid will have surgery on finger
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.
Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid’s overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he “couldn’t go up with two hands.”
Embiid has struggled with injuries ever since he was drafted with the No. 3 pick of the 2014. He missed his first two seasons with various injuries and hasn’t played more than 64 games in any of the last three. He is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season.
Tebow to report to Mets’ spring training
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year.
The Mets said Thursday the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield.
Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.