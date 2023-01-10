The Gillette Roughriders will start the 2023 season Jan. 18 and 19 with signups for kids between seventh and 12th grade to try out for the teams.
The Post 42 American Legion baseball program includes four baseball teams for kids in different age and skill groups.
The Roughriders are the varsity team and the Rustlers are the junior varsity team with the Prep Renegades for freshmen and the Jr. Riders for kids fresh out of Little League.
Manager Nate Perleberg, who will be in his 18th year running the program, has won two AA state championships and finished as the Northwest Regional Runner-Up in 2015 with the Roughriders.
There have been 58 players from the program to play college baseball since 2006, according to the Roughriders’ website.
Most recently, Cory Schilling, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, committed to Augustana University in South Dakota where he will reunite with Roughriders alumnus Jason Fink. Perleberg believes his program is especially adept at exposing high school players to the next level.
“We really try to promote the kids and get them out there,” Perleberg said. “We try to get into tournaments that will get us exposed and we play against good opponents and our guys get better because of that and college coaches like that.”
Perleberg has high hopes for the summer. Both the junior varsity and freshmen teams won their respective state championships, and the program only graduated four seniors last year.
“We were a really young team (last year) and had a great team,” Perleberg said. “There’s a lot of excitement there.”
Kids can sign up to play either Jan. 18 or 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Roughriders clubhouse. Tryouts will be held between March 6-10.
Those looking to participate in the tryout must signup during the signup period.
