It had been two years since their last road tournament win, but a walk off homer off the bat of Kaleb Lewis secured a 15-3 mercy victory over Alliance (Nebraska) in the championship of the 2020 Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Lewis, possibly the hottest hitter in the Northwest Region of American Legion Baseball, has blossomed into the Roughriders biggest threat this month. In six games this weekend, Lewis went 15-18 with 14 RBIs and two homers, including Sunday's walk off.
"He puts in more time than anyone, it literally feels like he's just automatic right now," said Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Roughriders. "He's so motivated and I don't foresee that stopping anytime soon."
During Sunday's championship game, Lewis went 4-5 with five RBIs. Kaden Race and Brody Richardson each added two RBIs apiece.
Bode Rivenes got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven. The Roughriders were actually losing at one point after Alliance put up a three run second inning, but Gillette's offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The entire weekend was a clinic for Gillette at the plate. In their six tournament games, the Roughriders plated 75 runs.
"A week ago we couldn't score a run and this weekend we put up 75, it's pretty crazy," Perleberg said. "We had a good week of practice and have just gotten back to the basics, it was nice to see our offense get going."
The Post 42 American Legion club is getting hot at the perfect time, as conference play and the state tournament are next on the team's calendar. The Roughriders have won 11 of their last 12, with the one loss coming in the championship to Jamestown, North Dakota.
Lewis said winning a road tournament has been one of the team's goals all season and finally being able to accomplish that with a walk-off homer from the team's hottest hitter was "a long time coming."
"It feels like we had a let down last week (in Jamestown) and we don't want another let down this season," Lewis said. "We just need to stay ready and stay focused because we know who's in our state and we know anything can happen."
Next for the Roughriders will be conference opponent Cheyenne Post 6 at home on Wednesday. First pitch for the doubleheader at Hdlaky Memorial Stadium will be 3 p.m.
