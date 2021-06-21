Campfires are now not allowed at Keyhole State Park because of extremely dry conditions, and the ban could remain throughout the summer.
Crook County Commissioners passed a resolution last week putting all of Crook County, including Keyhole State Park, under an open burning restriction. Included in the ban are campfires and charcoal fires. Gas-powered stoves are allowed.
The restrictions will end no later than Oct. 15, but could be lifted earlier than that if conditions improve.
Over the weekend, volunteer firefighters did mop-up work on the 103-acre Pine Haven Fire on the edge of the Pine Haven town limits.
The fire was 100% contained as of Thursday night. Friday afternoon, it was been released from the incident management team and turned over to the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department, which closely monitored the fire on the weekend, according to a Crook County press release.
Unburned fuel like large, downed trees continued to burn and smolder, leading to visible smoke over the weekend. This is normal and expected as large fuels continue to smolder, the press release reads.
The cause of the fire is believed to be unintentionally human caused, meaning there’s no evidence of a lightning strike or arson. Scenarios like this usually are a spark from a blade on a rock or ash from a campfire, for example.
The Wind Creek Campground at Keyhole State Park reopened at 8 p.m. Friday. It had been closed down due to the fire.
