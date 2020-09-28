From an outside perspective, the scene at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center may have appeared on the surface as mass chaos.
Busy bodies rushed across the pavement, arms full with boxes and bags of food to give away to hundreds of families.
It was anything but chaos.
"Everything is going very well," said Myriam Wolcott, who serves as the programs manager for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, amid the crowd Saturday afternoon. "Everyone sticks with their tasks and knows what to do."
They had a tall order before them: provide about 800 families with between 75 to 80 pounds of food each.
A string of cars wrapped around the expansive Cam-plex grounds Saturday afternoon as hundreds patiently waited to fill their vehicles during a Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food distribution.
What volunteers and the mobile food distribution aim to do is help people going through a rough patch in the midst of a pandemic.
"Everyone has been so hard hit, it's rewarding for us to come to Gillette," Wolcott said. "It's a perfect setting. We have absolutely fantastic volunteers. We want everyone to have a fantastic experience and volunteer again."
Four staging areas filled cars efficiently, allowing the line to move along at a quick pace. Within a few hours, Wolcott didn't expect to have much food left. The goal for the Food Bank is to go home empty-handed.
"I am very confident we will run out," she said.
