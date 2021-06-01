BASEBALL
Roughriders win title at Spring Classic
The Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team won its first tournament of the season during the Spring Classic Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Gillette went a perfect 5-0 during the four-day tournament that included the Roughriders, Casper, Jackson, Sheridan and two teams from Montana, the Bozeman Bucks and Laurel Dodgers.
The Roughriders took care of Sheridan 8-0 Friday night before dominating Laurel 15-0 Saturday evening. Kaden Race had a dominating start on the mound against Sheridan, throwing five innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out eight.
Against Laurel, Gillette cruised to an easy win by scoring 10 runs in the first inning followed by three more in the second inning and two in the third inning. Nate Zimmershied got the win by striking out five batters in three innings of work.
Gillette went on to sweep its doubleheader Sunday with a 9-1 win over Jackson followed by a 6-4 win over Bozeman to make it to the championship game against Casper on Monday night.
Gillette’s bats came out strong against the Oilers as they took an early 13-1 lead after four innings. Casper was able to score two runs in the top of the fourth but after the side was retired, the game ended due to a 10-run mercy rule at a final score of 13-3.
Matt Newlin earned the win on the mound for the Roughriders. Newlin threw four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Jason Fink led the team with three RBIs, followed by Kaden Race and Brody Richardson with two apiece. Both teams totaled seven hits in the contest but the Roughriders were disciplined at the plate to draw eight walks.
Gillette improved its season record to 26-7 win the tournament win this weekend. The Roughriders will return to the field for the Rapid City Veteran’s Tournament next weekend in South Dakota.
Indoor football
Mustangs fall to 1-5 in league play
The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fell to the Sioux City Bandits of South Dakota 35-18 Saturday night in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. The loss was the team’s third in a row and drops the team to 1-5 in the Champions Indoor Football League standings.
The Mustangs offense struggled all night against the Bandits as Sioux City improved to 3-4 in league play. Wyoming had several new faces in the starting lineup Saturday night including Darrien Boone as the team’s new starting quarterback.
The Mustang defense also struggled to control the Sioux City offense. The Bandits scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 26-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead immediately out of the gate.
Sioux City added another touchdown late in the first quarter to go up 14-0, but Boone found another newcomer to the Mustangs roster, wide receiver Rashad Ridley, in the endzone for a passing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6.
After a Mustangs missed extra point, the Bandits scored again with 5:22 left in the first half. Wyoming was able to keep themselves in the game with a second connection between Boone and Ridley for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
After a failed two-point conversion by the Mustangs, the Bandits scored one more touchdown with 2:15 left in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs defense stepped up in the second half but the offense wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunities. During the first play of the second half from scrimmage, Boone fumbled and Sioux City returned it for a touchdown to take a commanding 35-12 lead.
The remainder of the game would be filled with plenty of run plays from both sides. The one highlight was from defensive standout D’Nerius Antonie who picked off the Sioux City quarterback and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Mustangs again failed its two-point conversion attempt to bring the game to its final score of 35-18.
The new indoor football team will have one last home game before finishing the season out with three consecutive road games. The Mustangs last home game will be on a Monday night as the team hosts the Wichita Force of Kansas at 7 p.m. on June 7.
