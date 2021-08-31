Get ready for banned books reading challenge
Campbell County Public Library will be offering an online banned book reading challenge for teens and adults starting Wednesday.
“I feel it’s as important as every year, (to remind) the teens you do have the intellectual freedom, you have the right to read what you want,” said Marcy Mathis, teen room library youth services coordinator.
The library also will display books that have been challenged or banned in places across the United States such as “The Hunger Games,” the “Captain Underpants” series, “A Clockwork Orange” and “The Catcher in the Rye.”
“It’s another way for us to promote them to our teens,” Mathis said, adding that adults can participate this year as well.
The challenge is part of its commemoration of Banned Books Week that will happen at the end of September.
Banned Books Week, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read, started in 1982 in response to a surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.
Despite the recent controversy involving requests by some residents to remove what they deem to be questionable books, Mathis said she did not think that this year’s banned book reading challenge is “necessarily more important than the previous year or anything like that.”
The challenge will end Oct. 3.
For every banned book someone reads, their name will be entered into a prize drawing that will happen Oct. 4.
There will be one winner for each age group.
To sign up, visit ccplswy.readsquared.com.
For more information, call 307-682-3223, and for a look at the library’s collection development policy, visit www.ccpls.org.
Firearms show plans weekend-long event
The Up in Arms Gun Show and Flea Market is returning to Cam-plex.
It will happen from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Central Pavilion.
Admission for the gun show is $6 and it is for the entire weekend.
Children 12 and under can come in for free.
For more information on the gun show, contact Lisa Webster-Sleight at 208-420-2295 and upinarms1@msn.com. For info on the flea market, call Crystal Lynn at 307-660-3812.
A Magic game night is in the cards Friday
Dungeons and Dugouts is hosting an evening filled of Magic Commander fun.
It will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 107 E. Third St. Unit B.
People will be split into pods based on the strength of their decks, on a scale of 1-10.
Each person will vote on two different categories within their pod. Store credit will then be split up within each pod depending on votes. Voting categories for each pod will be randomly selected when your pod has finished playing.
Categories include: ”Best Deck Design, ”Best Sportsmanship, ”Most self-destructive play, ”Most impactful play, ”Most outrageous board state, ”Most compassionate play, ”Most humorous play, ”Biggest game-extending play, and “Slowest start.”
The store is asking people to wash their hands before the start of the event and use hand sanitizer.
The entry fee is $5.
For more information, call 307-257-7404.
Get ready to watch some monster trucks
Cam-plex is hosting a monster truck family reunion tour.
The event will happen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Morningside Park. It will feature tricks, racing and freestyle competition.
There will be a power wheel event for kids between 3 and 7, as well.
Tickets are $22 for people 13 and older and $12 for kids ages 3-12.
There will be a pit party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. both days.
To buy tickets, visit Cam-plex’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.