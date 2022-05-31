About a year ago I was called a “soccer mom” for the first time.
Neuroscientists say that the four components for really solidifying a memory are repetition, novelty, emotional resonance and association.
I remember it vividly because it was novel, and because I was slightly offended, so two out of the four components were met. Memory solidified.
Seconds before being called a “soccer mom,” I was cheering from the sidelines for my oldest. It was his first season of soccer. He was playing for U-10, which means athletes ages 8 and 9. And I’ll be honest, he was still struggling to find his groove – understandably. It was his first time on a field, his first time kicking a ball, his first time putting on cleats. He was 8. And there’s a lot to process on a soccer field. Beyond the other players and the ball, there are birds and butterflies and planes and socializing with friends.
Playing any sport at a young age is lesson in focus.
In his first game ever, a ball smacked him in his face – hard. He was pulled out of the game, and a sideline ref (who just happened to be an ER doctor), came over to check on him. Thankfully he was fine, but uff-da, that was a rough start.
But in this particular moment, just before being called a “soccer mom,” something clicked for him. He made an excellent pass. And in that moment, he understood the movement of the game, he understood his role. Emotions took over and I cheered – loudly, for probably too long.
And then I was called a soccer mom, and it had a bit of stank on it. It took me out of the moment.
Because I am who I am, I looked up the definition of a soccer mom. Was I rightfully offended or was it all in my head?
The definition of a soccer mom is “a middle-class suburban mother who spends a great deal of time taking her children to play soccer or engage in other activities.”
Sure, I spend a great deal of time in the fall and spring following my children around for soccer. That’s not offensive. But the true definition of a soccer mom doesn’t take into account connotation.
In this moment, it was my excessive joy for my son that elicited the title. I will always be my children’s biggest fan. And in some cases, their toughest critic.
My role is to make sure my children grow up to be good, happy people in whatever route they take. My role is not to sit quietly on the sidelines while my child looks over at me smiling ear to ear for the move he just made. I’m going to share in that joy. I’m going to encourage it.
Now in his fourth season, my oldest is scoring multiple goals in games. He’s running the length of the field, dribbling, passing and outmaneuvering his competition.
I can’t help but think where he would be if he hadn’t found joy in that moment. Would he have continued on? Would he have missed out on what was to come in our travels across the state for soccer? The countless conversations that we have on the road, some mundane, some deep, some just silly.
I started thinking about what it meant to be not a “soccer mom” but a mom and realized that answer is different for everyone because every child needs something different. For me, there are some non-negotiables. And one of those is showing up for my kids and reminding them that emotion is OK, whether it’s passion or anger or concern or happiness.
If that makes me a soccer mom, then bring it on.
Jennifer Burden is the publisher of the Gillette News Record.
