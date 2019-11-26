Flames investigating if coach used racial slurs
PITTSBURGH — Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player’s demotion when he complained.
Akim Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu said he “rebelled against him,” and Peters responded by asking Chicago Blackhawks executives John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.
The tweet did not name Peters, but referred to a “protege” of fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock’s who is now in Calgary. Babcock has been a mentor to Peters since Babcock coached him in college.
Aliu played under Peters in the Blackhawks system with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL during the 2009-10 season. Aliu, who was born in Africa but raised in Ukraine and Canada, later played seven NHL games over two seasons with Calgary.
Peters is in his second full season as the Flames’ coach.
Bob Davie to step aside as coach at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico’s coach at the end of the season, ending an uneven eight-season tenure with the Lobos.
Davie and athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced Monday that the former Notre Dame coach will step down after Saturday’s game against Utah State, calling it a mutual decision.
“After meeting with coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” Nuñez said in a statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM.”
New Mexico is 2-9 this season and has lost its last eight games.
Davie is 35-63 at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.
“In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire,” Davie said in a statement. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years.”
Although the team went to back-to-back bowls in 2015 and 2016, the Lobos went 3-9 in each of the next two seasons.
This season began with a scare as Davie collapsed on the field moments after a season-opening victory against Sam Houston State on Aug. 31.
He was hospitalized for several days with a still-undisclosed ailment. He missed the team’s ensuing two games, including a return to Notre Dame, which the Lobos lost 66-14 while he watched on television from Albuquerque.
Three weeks ago, junior defensive end Nahje Flowers died by suicide, causing New Mexico’s game with Air Force to be postponed two weeks.
Ball is youngest NBL player with triple double
WOLLONGONG, Australia — American import LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in National Basketball League history to record a triple-double — 32 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists — on Monday.
The 18-year-old Ball achieved the feat as his Illawarra Hawks beat the Cairns Taipans 114-106 in overtime.
“Everyone saw what he’s capable of — he just impacts the game in so many ways,” Illawarra coach Matt Flinn said.
“There’s plenty of good players in this league but it’s the great ones that have the ability to get the best out of their teammates, which is what LaMelo is doing. He’s a completely different player to when he arrived here and he’s only going to get better the more time he spends on court.”
Cairns coach Mike Kelly said Bell “controlled the tempo far beyond his years.”
“He made plenty of great passes and hit big shots when the Hawks needed him to,” Kelly said. “He was the difference-maker for them.”
Ball, who is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the season, played previously in Lithuania and is the third brother from the family known for the “Big Baller Brand” apparel company.
Playing in the NBL’s “Next Stars” program to attract elite NBA prospects, Ball is expected to be a potential top NBA draft pick, and the Hawks are often followed by dozens of scouts.
