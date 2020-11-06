3 cited for culinary caper at Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring landed three people in hot water.
A park ranger heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park's Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was nearby, Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress said.
“Make dinner,” said defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, when asked Thursday what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry.
As for whose idea it was: “It was kind of a joint thing,” Roberts explained.
Roberts and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident, according to court documents.
Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. All three are banned from Yellowstone while serving two years of unsupervised probation.
Dallas Roberts didn't have a working listed number and Romriell didn't immediately return a message Thursday at his ophthalmology clinic.
Getting too close to and messing around with Yellowstone's hot springs are no-nos and can be dangerous but violations aren't unusual.
A Dutch man was ordered to pay $3,000 for allegedly crashing a drone into the park's famous Grand Prismatic Spring in 2014.
Laramie college may eliminate 33 positions
CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College will eliminate a total of 33 positions to address a looming budget crisis.
“For us to do a budget reduction of this magnitude — it is nearly impossible to do that without impacting people,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer told the college’s Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Those recommended personnel-related cuts are part of the college’s attempt to cut its budget by $4.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, which starts next July.
Schaffer originally planned to target around $3.5 million in cuts this year, but in a memo he wrote the board Tuesday, he said the college will need to make even deeper cuts.
“Unfortunately, over the past few months, we have developed a better understanding of our actual budget impacts, and $3.5 million simply will not cover our anticipated deficits in funding,” he said.
If and when the state’s economy recovers, Schaffer said he wants to make sure LCCC is ready to keep moving forward as a college, and not held back by financial burdens it can’t support.
“I want to discuss if these cuts are too deep for the moment,” said Trustee Wendy Soto, who noted that until the Wyoming Legislature finds new sources of revenue, things will remain uncertain. “We’re already in a position where we’re anticipating more cuts. Can we send Dr. Schaffer back to the drawing board and develop a plan that is less painful than this?”
Over the summer, Gov. Mark Gordon directed all state agencies to prepare to cut 10% of their budgets to address an estimated $1.5 billion shortfall to the state’s overall budget.
COVID spike forces city to close
TORRINGTON — Torrington’s city facilities will close Nov. 12 remain closed until further notice due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Torrington and Goshen County.
Mayor Randy Adams asked the public to communicate with the city via phone, email, text or regular mail. Business can be conducted in person if it is necessary, but those needing to conduct in-person business must contact the city and schedule an appointment beforehand.
Adams told The Telegram, “over the last week to two weeks, we have had several incidents in different departments where an individual, or an individual’s relative, has come down with a positive case.”
Adams believes much of the issues arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in city hall began with people coming into their offices rather than avoiding contact and using city drop boxes.
Adams said keeping city hall open is "putting our staff in jeopardy more than is necessary.”
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
