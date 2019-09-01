Wyoming rig count drops by 1
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. dropped by 12 this week to 904.
At this time a year ago there were 1,046 active rigs.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 742 rigs drilled for oil this week and 162 for gas.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, only North Dakota (three) and Alaska (one) gained rigs, while California, Ohio, and West Virginia stayed the same. Of the states dropping in number, Texas led the way with five fewer and there were two fewer in Oklahoma.
Losing one rig this week were Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.
