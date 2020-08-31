The occasional tire squeal intermixed with friendly chatter set the scene in downtown Gillette on Sunday morning as youth, parents and cycle enthusiasts gathered for a day filled with games, activities and prizes at the second annual Bikes, Trikes and Tykes event on Gillette Avenue.
Young cyclists of all ages competed in a series of events, including an obstacle course, drag race and a barrel race. Volunteers kept the times of each entrant and jotted down their scores on individual cards to keep track. After going through the gauntlet of activities, the top three of each age division were awarded a bike.
In total, 15 bikes were given away at the end of the day.
The event was put on through the efforts of The Affiliates motorcycle club, ABATE and Lions Club.
According to JD Bare, who is the national president for The Affiliates motorcycle club, the event is a good way to get kids outside and interact, especially with the recent pandemic keeping people indoors earlier this year.
"I bet we got about twice the kids as last year," Bare said. "Last year was cold and rainy. I think we got the word out better this year."
The organizer said kids were having so much fun, they wanted to re-run the events, despite already completing them to fill out their time cards. He estimated nearly midway through the event that about 80 kids had come out, about double the 40 last year.
Bikes were bought through sponsorship money by those putting on the event, Bare said.
Proceeds raised will either go to the school that had the most participants, and the local Soup Kitchen or Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County, Bare said.
