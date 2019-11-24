The Gillette Wild split their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake.
Though the Wild out-shot the Quake 97-67 in the two games, Quake goaltender Michael Allman kept his team in both games. The Wild (13-8) snuck away with a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday before dropping Saturday’s finale 6-4 to the Quake (7-13-2) at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette.
During Saturday’s finale, the Wild struck first with the two-man advantage. They let up five unanswered after that, battled back in the second period, but finished with a 6-4 loss.
“Tonight, goaltending wasn’t good enough,” Wild coach Steve Kruk said. “I don’t think we wanted it bad enough tonight. I think we had moments.”
Tyler Kaminski scored with 4:44 played when the Wild were on a 5-on-3 power play. He received a backdoor pass from teammate Nathaniel Fanning and Allman couldn’t slide over in time. Kaminski lightly tapped it past the goal line on the left side for a 1-0 lead.
The Quake responded with 13:19 left in the first period when Quake forward and Cody native Jack Harris was on a breakaway, pulled a quick move from left to right in front of Wild goalie Anthony Seykora, and sniped a shot on the right side to tie the game 1-1.
Yellowstone took a 2-1 lead late in the first period after Wild forward Jacob Kaminsky took a cross-checking penalty. Quake forward Jon Green screened Seykora and deflected a low shot right under Seykora for the second Quake goal. The Wild out-shot the Quake 20-10 in the first frame.
In the second period, Yellowstone’s Tyler Cramer hacked away at a loose puck that got free of Seykora and buried it with under 2 minutes played in the second period for a 3-1 Quake lead. Seykora was pulled for the Wild’s other goalie Brad Muzarelli after the goal.
With 15:21 left in the second period, a large, physical scrum in front of Muzarelli led to another Yellowstone goal and a 4-1 Yellowstone lead. Directly after the scrum Yellowstone’s Kirwin Johnson was ejected from the game for throwing a couple of punches at a Wild player who was laying on the ice after a scrum in front of the net.
The Quake scored a fifth goal at 12:03 left in the second period, and the Wild had given up five unanswered.
“They got all those goals just like that, just right away, right after the other. And we just got super down on ourselves,” Young, who led with a goal and two assists, said. “They popped the second one and we started pointing fingers. They popped a third. We did the same. Just kept going on a big downward spiral.”
Wild defenseman and assistant captain Danny Ramos scored with 5:56 left in the second period. Allman was screened by Ramos’ teammate. He shot from near the boards on the left side, and Ramos’ shot hit the back of the net on the lower-right side to cut the deficit to 5-2.
Young scored 2 minutes, 10 seconds later with a slap shot, and the Wild were back to trailing by two goals in the final minutes of the second period.
Wild’s George Stilson nearly scored when he stick handled around defenders and got an open shot on Allman, but it led to the next Quake goal.
The Quake’s Dylan Rumpke came down on a breakaway and pulled two or three moves on Muzarelli before Muzarelli fell for one and fell. Rumpke snuck the puck around the right side of Muzarelli and passed the goal line to take a 6-3 lead.
The Wild’s Jacob Kaminski answered late in the second period when he shot the puck at the boards behind Allman’s net. The puck bounced straight out in front of the net, Kaminski holstered the puck and shot top-right shelf.
His shot went clean over Allman’s shoulder and knocked the orange water bottle up to signify that Kaminski had cut the Yellowstone lead to 6-4.
Yellowstone led 6-4 after two periods. A lot happened in the second frame — the Wild switched goalies, a Quake player was ejected, and seven total goals were scored.
“If we had played that determined from shift one of period one, we would’ve won the hockey game,” Kruk said about a late Wild push. “It was a tale of two teams tonight. It was a team that dug itself a 5-1 hole, and then the team that said, ‘OK we need to start playing hockey now.’”
Neither team scored in the third period, and the Wild lost 6-4. The Quake scored on 3-of-5 power plays. Seykora saved 11-13 shots and Muzarelli saved 13-17.
Allman saved 31-35 on Saturday, and 80-87 in two games. He has a 92.2% save percentage on the season.
“We out-played them. It’s just that we couldn’t score,” Young said. “It’s not Yellowstone being better than us, it was their goalie being better than us.”
Friday night’s victory
In Friday night’s series opener, the Wild came back from an early 2-0 deficit, and took the game into overtime.
With 1 minute, 37 seconds played in overtime, Wild forward Nathaniel Fanning deflected a hard pass/shot from Danny Ramos off of his back hand, popping it up over Allman’s left shoulder and into the net.
Fanning’s goal gave the Wild a 3-2 victory in their first overtime game of the season.
The Wild gave up two goals in the first period. Hunter Beckett, from Craig, Colorado, scored in the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1. Tyler Kaminski deflected a hard pass from defenseman Ethan Becker with 56.5 seconds left in the third period to tie the game 2-2.
It was Military Appreciation Weekend for the Wild, and they wore military-themed jerseys, had military veterans drop the puck and had an open skate with the team after Saturday’s game.
The team sold the military-themed jerseys in a silent auction during the games, and raised money for the Affiliates Motorcycle Club, a veteran’s support club.
Next up, Gillette will travel to the Helena Bighorns for a two-game away series Friday and Saturday.
