Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.