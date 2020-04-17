2 State Hospital patients positive for coronavirus
Two patients recently transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both women arrived Monday at the State Hospital, which is a state-run psychiatric facility and part of the Wyoming Department of Health. They had been transferred from a Casper behavioral health facility that has been at the center of a Natrona County COVID-19 outbreak.
One patient remains at the State Hospital. The other is being treated at an out-of-state medical hospital, according to a Wyoming Department of Health press release.
The patients had no symptoms when picked up in Casper by hospital transportation staff. Upon arrival in Evanston, the patients were tested for COVID-19 and housed in a quarantine area.
“We have been preparing for the possibility that the hospital might see coronavirus patients for quite some time,” said Bill Rein, the hospital administrator. “Both patients were attended by nursing staff who used personal protective equipment.”
Trump’s task force taps Wyoming delegation
White House selects Enzi, Barrasso and Cheney for task force to reopen economy
U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., have been selected by the White House to serve on President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the economy.
Each issued statements:
Enzi: “I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration on this task force to address when and how we can begin to restart our economy. ... Getting our economy back on track will be critical, but it is important that sacrifices we have already made are not in vain.”
Barrasso: “Americans have made incredible sacrifices to get us to the point where we can start discussions in earnest about reopening our country. I see that unity every day in Wyoming. ... I have every confidence we will get this right.”
Cheney: “There is much at stake as we work to defeat the virus and restore our economy. Expanded testing, access to personal protective equipment and accelerated research and development of therapeutics and vaccines will be key elements in getting America working again. I am confident we will defeat the virus and restore our economy if we work together, across party lines. ...”
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.