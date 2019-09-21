Tulsa holds off Wyoming with late TD, 24-21
TULSA, Okla. — Shamari Brooks’ 19-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery at the 3-yard line lifted Tulsa past Wyoming 24-21 in a wild final four minutes to snap the Cowboys’ seven-game win streak on Saturday.
Trailing the entire second half, Wyoming (3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter and Sean Chambers’ 15-yard run boosted the Cowboys back into the lead, 21-14, with 5:25 left in the game.
Tulsa (2-2) answered with a lightning 75-yard drive, capped by Brooks’ 19-yard score to lead 24-21 with 3:26 remaining.
Wyoming threatened once again when Sean Chambers completed a fourth-and-9 pass to Rome Weber for 34 yards and a first down at the 10. Two plays later, Cooper Edmiston hit Chambers at the 3 and forced a fumble, recovered by Reggie Robinson III with 50 seconds left on the clock.
Zach Smith completed 25 of 50 passes for 354 yards and two Tulsa touchdowns. Wyoming had rushed for more than 200 yards a game coming in, but was held to 143 yards by Tulsa.
Wild top Avalanche behind Zuccarello
Mats Zuccarello scored the deciding goal and had two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night in NHL preseason play in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Zuccarello, signed to five-year, $30 million free agent contract by the Wild on July 1, assisted on goals by Jason Zucker and Eric Staal in the second period. Matt Dumba also scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk had 30 saves.
Ty Lewis, Jayson Megna and Conor Timmins scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots.
The game was Wild captain Mikko Koivu’s first since last February, when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Koivu had two penalty minutes and blocked a shot in 16:41.
Iowa to re-examine band member claims
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has reopened an inquiry into allegations that members of the school’s marching band were targets of abuse during last weekend’s game at Iowa State University.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse, and sexual harassment before, during and after the game. Some band members also said one woman was hospitalized and another was sexually assaulted.
“It was the fans,” said Paige Pearson, 20, who plays trumpet in the Iowa band. “The Iowa State band has been nothing but kind. They’ve reached out to us and said sorry this happened. It was not even the students, but adult fans.”
Administrators at the two schools announced earlier in the week that they had looked into the allegations, but they didn’t say whether anyone would face punishment. Iowa’s athletic director, Gary Barta, and his Iowa State counterpart, Jamie Pollard, released a joint statement saying members of both schools’ bands had been subjected to “rude, vulgar, and in some cases violent” conduct at football games in recent years, and urging fans to stop the behavior.
The schools’ response wasn’t sufficient for some Iowa students, who posted detailed accounts of the alleged abuse on social media and accused school officials of trying to cover up the problem.
Padres fire manager Andy Green amid skid
Padres manager Andy Green was fired about 12 hours after one of the Padres’ most embarrassing losses this season, which seemed to sum up their second-half collapse.
Green was 274-366 since he was hired ahead of the 2016 season. San Diego lost 90 or more games in each of his three full years and is assured of its ninth straight losing record. The Padres missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
