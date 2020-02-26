Thursday
TBHS girls basketball: vs. CCHS, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. CCHS, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: Sheridan Invite at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
Friday
Gillette College women’s basketball: Region IX tournament vs. Northwest College, 6 p.m.
Gillette Wild: at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS wrestling: state wrestling tournament, TBA
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Laramie, TBA
Boys high school 18U A: State hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B: State hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
Saturday
Gillette College men’s basketball: Region IX tournament vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild: at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS wrestling: at state wrestling, TBA
Boys high school 18U A: state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B: state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
