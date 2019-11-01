Local sports calendar

Friday

Thunder Basin football vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central

Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Gillette College Region IX semifinal game at Denver, 1:30 a.m.

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central

Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Nov. 8

Second round of state football playoffs

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.