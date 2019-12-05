Local sports calendar
Friday
Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Lake Region State College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
GHA 18U boys vs. Douglas, 12:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Casper College, 3 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Providence College, 5 p.m.
GHA 19U girls at Park County, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
GHA 18U boys vs. Douglas, 10:30 a.m.
GHA 19U girls at Park County, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 12
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Dec. 13
Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 1 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Relays, 4 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 5 p.m. (MDT)
Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 8 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 8:30 p.m.
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA
Dec. 14
Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 9 a.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Pentathlon, 9 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 9:15 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against Bismarck State College, 11 a.m. (MDT)
GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 1 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against Bismarck State College, 2 p.m.
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA
