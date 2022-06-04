Camporee looking for
community service projects
When the International Pathfinder Camporee comes to Gillette in August 2024, it’s going to be a slight inconvenience for residents, what with tens of thousands of people being in town.
But the goal of the group is to leave the community better than when it arrived, in the form of service projects.
The Camporee is expected to draw at least 50,000 people and bring in $25 million in economic impact.
It’s doubled in size since 1999, when there were 21,000 people from 53 countries in attendance. Twenty years later, it had grown to 55,000 participants from 105 countries.
Pastor Ron Whitehead, director of the Camporee, met with a few dozen representatives of local organizations and businesses Tuesday.
He said 2022 is the brainstorming year. 2023 will be the “lock and load year,” and 2024 is the delivery year.
Community service is a big part of what Camporee does, Whitehead said. But in order for them to help Gillette, they need to know where and how they can help.
Throughout the Camporee, 17,500 kids will be out in the community doing service projects.
In past Camporees, kids have done a wide range of projects, including cleaning up parks, painting over graffiti, collecting for food drives and building trails.
This is a chance for organizations to complete larger projects that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do, Whitehead said, and he asked them to dream big.
“There are no bad ideas this year,” he said.
Hundreds of Pathfinders have already visited Gillette to get a taste of what the community is like. Most recently, a tour came through on Memorial Day. This group had people from Indonesia, Bermuda and Puerto Rico, as well as Texas, Michigan and Ohio.
“They’re wowed by the Rec Center, and everything in Gillette,” Whitehead said.
Whitehead said some momentum was lost with COVID-19, with clubs shutting down or seeing a decline in numbers. But the Camporee, and its new location in the West, has gotten people excited.
About 3,000 non-refundable tickets have been sold so far, which is far ahead of the 1,000 that are usually sold two years out.
Short videos have been filmed with local businesses and residents to give the Camporee folks a taste of Gillette. They’ve helped drum up excitement within the organization, Whitehead said.
After seeing a video on The Bicycle Shop, one group will be riding bikes from Seattle to Gillette. For some kids, Area 59 will be what they’re most excited for.
“There’s somebody coming from around the world that can’t wait to experience what you have to offer,” he said.
He said he’s been constantly amazed at the collaboration and the drive in the community.
“There’s the sales pitch, and then there’s the reality. A lot of times they change, but not in Gillette,” he said. “It’s the same today as it was a year ago, there’s no bait and switch. We have not found that, and we don’t expect to find that.”
Annual car show taking place this weekend
The annual Energy Capital Car Show, put on by Campbell County Classics and Customs, will take place this weekend at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The show is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Entrance to the show is $5 per person, but anyone 12 years old or younger can enter for free.
Chuck Yarnell, president of Campbell County Classics and Customs, said he’s hoping for 100 cars at the show. He said his favorite thing about the show is seeing the variety of people coming in, as well as the wide range of cars.
“One of the guys in the club, he’s got a ’56 Ford sedan,” he said. “His dad bought it the day he was born, hauled him home from the hospital in it. He’s got it running right now.”
Yarnell said it’s fun to watch the reactions of children who come to the show. He recalled a three-year-old girl who “could spot a Mustang a mile away.” Now she’s 6 or 7, and she’s chasing Jeeps, he added.
Set up for the show will go from 1-8 p.m. Friday. People who have not entered their cars and want to enter them into the show can do so then. The entrance fee for a car is $25.
The general public, as well as judges, will get a chance to vote on awards during the show, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, awards will be handed out.
Holiday weekend lots of precipitation More than 2 inches of rain fell in Gillette over the Memorial Day weekend.
Monday was the wettest day of the holiday weekend with about 1.5 inches of rain reported outside of the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, said meteorologist Alex Calderon of the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Over the course of the weekend, about 2.32 inches of rain poured over the city.
Typically, Calderon said that the month of May averages about 2.6 inches of rain and this May rainfall ended at about 3.7 inches for the month.
“We got most of the May average within three days,” he said. “So that’s good.”
May tends to be the wettest month of the year in this region, Calderon said. This weekend’s storm backed up those numbers, bringing Gillette up over the monthly normal of 3.16 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the 1.55 inches of rain seen Monday was impressive, it didn’t touch any records for May 30. That number was set in 2013 with 1.88 inches of precipitation.
Heading into the holiday weekend, Gillette also experienced its warmest day of the month so far at 84 degrees. The number is 10 degrees less than the record high, which was set in 1969.
Temperatures decreased Saturday as dark clouds circled throughout Gillette. Soon after, rain started pouring with a little bit of hail scattered into the mix for a short time.
Even with the influx of rainfall over the last few days, the city and most of Campbell County remains in severe drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System website.
