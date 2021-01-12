To get clean a quick shower does the trick, but a warm bath comes with some surprising health benefits.
“Bathing is important now, more than ever, as we are battling a pandemic,” said Dr. Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, a dermatologist serving the Washington, D.C., metro area. “Bathing is not only for personal hygiene, but for mental well-being, especially today as many are coping with the isolation, uncertainty and more demanding work schedule created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Baths help with better blood flow, improves circulation; some studies say it lowers blood pressure,” said Nnenna Animashaun, a licensed integrated health and wellness coach. “You can’t lose with a nice warm bath. Plus, it actually burns calories and it helps regulate our moods, igniting feelings of peace and serenity.”
Add some aromatherapy, bath salts or bubbles and a bath is the ultimate in self-care, St. Surin-Lord said.
“Taking a warm bath allows for muscle relaxation and stress reduction,” she said. “Other benefits to a bath include being able to soak in skin-soothing ingredients such as oatmeal for those who have eczema.”
To create a pleasant environment, play meditative sounds such as ocean waves or falling rain to help reduce cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone that wreaks havoc on your body and mind, St. Surin-Lord said.
“The water should be warm and not steaming hot. If you have to gradually immerse yourself into the bath because it is so hot, that is a problem,” she said. “If you are experiencing any itching, a hot bath will make it worse as it causes vasodilation and histamine release, which causes itching.”
The health benefits of warm bath are similar to using a sauna or hot tub, said Ben Tanner, a practicing physician assistant in emergency medicine, urgent care and family practice in Las Vegas.
“Basically, heat exposure helps activate certain genes which promote longevity, and also helps detoxify by releasing certain toxins through the sweat,” he said. “Warm or hot baths can also help with relaxation and sleep quality, because the heat increases certain hormones like norepinephrine, which provides a general feeling of well-being as well as decreased anxiety.”
