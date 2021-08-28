Legend has it that I was born with domestic leanings towards cleaning, organizing, beautifying and pampering babies. My mom would remark that I would have rearranged my birthing room upon my arrival if I could have.
That may explain why one of my favorite childhood movies was, “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy played renowned efficiency experts and parents of 12. I was fascinated by how they would organize their world so that everything ran smoothly and like clockwork. I just knew, given the chance, I could help my family of only eight do the same. Did I mention it was a movie?
Cleaning, organizing and efficiently rearranging our home could keep me busy racking up bonus points with Mom that could later be applied to a get-out-of-other-chores free card.
During the 1950s and ’60s, we didn’t have babysitting classes. We had, “keep everyone alive” marching orders and follow your parents’ lead. Occasionally, our Girl Scout club, might offer a class and we could add “accredited” to our resumes. Hopefully, we also got a patch for our uniforms.
Babysitting is not for the faint of heart. Luckily, when I was about 9 years old and my parents finally relented that responsibility to me, I hadn’t a clue. All I knew was that I really wanted to do it because, I thought I could do it! And, I knew, being in charge must be really fun and well, kind of powerful! Along with the obvious duty of taking care of the kids, we were also instructed to make the house cleaner than Mom had left it. That really meant, cleanup after yourselves and then some. It also dovetailed beautifully with my afore- mentioned natural tendencies.
I’m pretty sure I was relentless in my babysitting pursuit. So, at the power-hungry age of 9 and for short stints at a time (an hour, maybe two), I got to be The Babysitter! This was during the daytime and coincided with nap time for the babies and a run to the store for Mom but not long enough to tarnish my desires to want the job. At that age I would have had been in charge of four younger siblings — a manageable size.
Family babysitting was a bit like being Cinderella. You’d be left in charge of your sibling crew and held responsible for their lives, limbs and your family property. Then, when your parent(s) arrived home, you’d be instantly demoted and tossed back down to the level of the youngers until the next call to duty.
Like many of our friends’ families, we fully understood we were living under a dictatorship. Dad was in charge and Mom was his backup. The natural hierarchy descended from oldest child to youngest, then the dog and cat. The bonus, for the parents, was that they did not feel the need to pay anything for our services. It was part of being a member of our family. It was also a ‘best practice” observed by most of our neighbors.
It was not long before my big sis was happily involved with more interesting and fulfilling high school activities and I got the call up to the big babysitting league.
The blush was off the rose in no time. As a young kid, I could not possibly understand the responsibility that is caring for younger ones. The reality dawns swiftly. First of all, you don’t really take your parent’s “place” and so you can’t really be in charge. You just try to keep a steady ship.
Secondly, they are not going to do what you tell them to do, just because you tell them to! Wait. What? You’re always just their bossy, big sister, unfairly admonishing them to: come eat, change your clothes, get out of the busy street, close the gate, change your clothes, get off the roof, why are you naked?, turn off the hose, put your clothes on, stop swinging from the carport, stop picking on your brother and so much more. Much I have forgotten except some harrowing incidents and some hysterical ones. It all prepared me for the next step.
Now days, the youngers love to remind the olders of all the wild and crazy things that happened on our watch. Some of the reminiscences can get us roiling in laughter and others can trigger a shortness of breath and a racing heartbeat that takes us back to those scary moments so many years ago. We did have fun with each other, but that was more apt to happen if the parents were home.
It wasn’t long before I was ready to be a professional and another sister was ready to fill in at home. My first couple of jobs (at age 10-11) were brokered by the moms. The inquiring moms were usually friends or acquaintances through various women’s groups. Mom’s parameters for my services were: no more than three to four kids (less was usually hard to come by), no infants (toddlers were OK) and no late nights (beyond 10) until I was a bit older. The charge was the going rate of 25 cents an hour, per family.
Although I was excited about stepping out and actually making money, Mom knew I was nervous about people I didn’t know in unknown houses beyond our block. Her instructions were to be polite and respectful, take good care of the kids, leave the house cleaner that you find it and you’ll be fine.
Most of the people I worked for were nice and appreciative of my babysitting skills. It wasn’t long before I’d built a good reputation as a responsible, capable babysitter, one that their kids liked and also cleaned the house! I simultaneously, and quite naturally became a big family “specialist.”
It was usually more fun taking care of other families. And I was soon making 50 cents an hour!
In the end, being The Babysitter wasn’t all that my naive younger mind had conjured up but, in most respects, it was just what I needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.