State Special Olympics to be held in Gillette
Special Olympics Wyoming President and CEO Priscilla Dowse recently announced that Gillette is going to host the next Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games.
“Our organization has held this event in Laramie for the last 15 years, and they have been a terrific host,” Dowse said in a statement. “Returning the games to Gillette under Phil’s (Grabrick) leadership is exciting. We’re looking forward to working with his team and community to provide the best for our athletes.”
Grabrick, the local coordinator of the Special Olympics Wyoming Gillette Masters program, filed a bid showing the availability, community excitement, involvement and support in Gillette, and the bid was accepted.
The games will take place from April 30 through May 2, and locations of competition will include Thunder Basin High School, Campbell County High School, the Campbell County Aquatic Center, Pronghorn Center, and the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Grabrick said the event will be at Gillette in 2021 as well, and he expects from 650-700 athletes to compete at the event.
The last time the Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games were in Gillette was 2004. Grabrick said there has been an outpouring of volunteers and support in Gillette for the event.
Judge dismisses suit by Pat Bowlen’s brother
DENVER — The Denver Broncos are set to exercise late owner Pat Bowlen’s plan of succession after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his brother.
Brittany Bowlen, 29, is planning to return to the team in a senior management position following her wedding in September, beginning a process she hopes will lead to her taking over as the franchise’s controlling owner.
Arapahoe County Court Judge John E. Scipione dismissed John Bowlen’s lawsuit Thursday. John Bowlen had sought to remove team President Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver lawyer Mary Kelley as trustees of the Patrick D. Bowlen trust, claiming they weren’t acting in good faith or in his late brother’s best interests.
After John Bowlen’s lawsuit was filed in October, the trustees asked the NFL to arbitrate the matter rather than the courts, and Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed ex-49ers executive Carmen Policy as arbitrator.
The Broncos are confident the league will rule in favor of the trust, which is in charge of selecting the next controlling owner of the franchise valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Pat Bowlen, who died in June at age 75, two months before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had set up the trust several years ago, and the trustees ran the team after Bowlen stepped down in 2014 as he battled Alzheimer’s.
Beth Bowlen Wallace, 49, announced in May 2018 that she wanted to take over the franchise but the trust responded by saying she wasn’t “capable or qualified at this time.” Ellis later said Brittany Bowlen was the leading candidate among the owner’s seven children to take over the team, and last fall she announced her intention to pursue that position.
Twins set MLB record for home runs on road
CHICAGO — Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Cave led off the third with drive off Dylan Cease (3-7) to give Minnesota 139 homers away from home, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by San Francisco in 2001. Cron, the next hitter, followed with a homer to center.
Cave added a shot in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game, increasing the Twins’ overall total to 261. The record for homers in a season, 267, was set last year by the New York Yankees.
Cron doubled and had three RBIs in a three-hit game, and Nelson Cruz drove in three runs as the AL Central leaders won their fifth straight. In sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.
Jerry Jones: Dallas prepping to play without missing Elliott
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s operating under the assumption that Ezekiel Elliott will miss regular-season games because of a holdout, but doesn’t think his star running back will be absent for all of them.
The Cowboys passed the most significant benchmark in Elliott’s absence so far with their preseason finale, a 17-15 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, the 35th day of a holdout that has covered training camp and all four exhibitions.
Elliott has two years remaining on his rookie contract but wants to be the NFL’s highest-paid running back after winning two rushing titles in his first three seasons. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in 2020.
“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular season games,” Jones said after the loss to the Bucs. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp, that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”
The Cowboys go into their opener Sept. 8 against the New York Giants with high expectations after two NFC East titles in three years with quarterback Dak Prescott and Elliott, who now have an improving young defense to go with one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.
Jones isn’t letting Elliott’s absence damper those high hopes.
“No, he can’t and won’t miss them all,” Jones said. “We need Zeke. We’re a better team with Zeke, but we need to be able to win when we need to without players because of injuries, suspension or in this case, holdout.”
The first practice before the opener is Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean Elliott wouldn’t play if he’s not here by then.
The Cowboys experienced uncertainty over Elliott’s availability two years ago when he was fighting a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations in court. His last game before finally serving the ban, Elliott didn’t know he would get to play until two days before the game.
Coach Jason Garrett and the staff also believe Elliott has been staying in shape while spending most of the past month in Mexico.
“There’s no deadlines here with any of our contracts with our players,” Jones said. “Certainly no deadline here. We’ll be needing Zeke any time we can get him out there. So we don’t have deadlines here.”
The first two backs behind Elliott — rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris — didn’t play against the Buccaneers. Pollard, a fourth-round pick, had a strong preseason and is the starter. Morris was Elliott’s primary replacement during the suspension two years ago.
“Everybody knows who’s not here, but you still have to keep playing,” said receiver Michael Gallup, another starter who didn’t play against Tampa Bay. “We’re hoping to get him back. You know that’s not in our control.”
