Fishing Lake under advisory as high level of blue-green algae confirmed
A potentially dangerous level of blue-green algae was confirmed in the Gillette Fishing Lake, and an advisory is now in place.
The Wyoming Department of Health issued a recreational use advisory for the Fishing Lake this week, according to the City of Gillette.
The lake remains open under the advisory, which warns the public and pets from coming into contact with the water.
The suspicious waters were reported to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality earlier this month. A sample was taken June 6 on the south shore and the results showed the presence of the bloom, triggering the advisory.
Under the advisory, its recommended that people avoid contact with water near the blooms, especially where the blooms are most dense and visible.
The water may be especially harmful for animals and pets who come in contact with the water.
The city already advises against eating fish caught in the Fishing Lake. The advisory calls for rinsing fish caught in bodies of water under an advisory, and for eating only the fillet portion, not the skin.
Boiling, filtering or treating water will not remove the toxins.
The bloom advisory in the fishing lake is the only active advisory in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality advisories map.
The level of cyanobacteria in the sampled water measured 250,000 cells per milliliter, surpassing the 20,000 cells per milliliter threshold defined by the state’s action plan.
A toxin advisory would go into effect if the level of cyanotoxins measured from the harmful cyanobacterial bloom found in the city lake earlier this month surpasses the state’s toxin thresholds.
The blue-green algae blooms occur more commonly in late summer when a combination of warm temperatures, still water and nearby nutrients from the environment cause algae to grow more quickly in the water.
In Wyoming, the blooms have become more commonly reported since the department of environmental quality began investigating blooms through its Watershed Protection Program in 2017.
