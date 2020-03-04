Permit application for new Wyo. coal mine clears hurdle
CASPER — Wyoming officials have determined that an application for a permit for the state’s first major new coal mine in decades is technically complete.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s determination helps clear the way for Ramaco Carbon’s proposed mine north of Sheridan.
After a 60-day public comment period, department Director Todd Parfitt will decide whether to issue the permit for the surface mine.
Ramaco seeks the coal to research turning coal into carbon-based products.
“This is probably the most stringent coal mining permit — both from the standpoint of review and the conditions imposed on it — frankly of any mining operation in the U.S., that I am aware of,” CEO Randall Atkins said.
Ramaco submitted its original permit application in 2014 but local residents and a landowners’ group, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, oppose the mine.
Fire chief, wife accused of theft
ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River fire chief and his wife have been arrested for alleged embezzlement of money from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation fund, and their joint preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. March 11 in Sweetwater County Circuit Court.
A monthslong investigation into the suspected embezzlement of donations from the GRFD Foundation culminated Monday with the arrests of Chief Michael Nomis, 50, and his wife, Stephanie Nomis, 46. At their initial appearance in Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, bond for both was set at $15,000 cash or surety.
According to court documents, a comparison of bank statements with related financial records from the time period of August 2016 through January 2020 revealed a total of at least $125,000 from the three foundation accounts and the social fund that was either missing and now accounted for through the course of the investigation, or that is still unaccounted for and remains under investigation.
Michael Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. Stephanie Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft.
In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 fine; and wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
Court orders return of $470K seized
CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court ordered state authorities to return $470,000 police seized during a traffic stop.
The court ruled Tuesday that the state attorney general’s office violated Robert Miller’s right to due process under the U.S. Constitution by waiting nine months from the date of the traffic stop to file a civil case.
The money was seized from the Illinois man in 2013 on the side of Interstate 80, authorities said.
A Wyoming highway patrolman found a manila envelope filled with cash in Miller’s vehicle and an extended search turned up $470,000 in envelopes.
The trooper learned law enforcement records tied Miller to a drug case from California. That case, involving the hallucinogen LSD, was later revealed to be eight years old.
Miller was never charged with a crime in connection with the traffic stop.
The seizure was made under civil asset forfeiture law, which allows courts to award to the government money that authorities allege to be the proceeds of crimes.
Ski, recreational area to remain open
CODY — A Wyoming ski and recreational area will remain open after previously planning to suspend operations for the 2020-2021 season, Yellowstone Recreations Foundation said in a statement.
Sleeping Giant Ski Area was scheduled to close over financial concerns after reopening in 2009. The mountain initially closed in 2004 because of similar monetary issues.
No changes have been planned for the summer zipline business, which could be affected if winter ski operations are shut down about 50 miles west of Cody, officials said.
The mountain has operated at about a $200,000 loss most years since reopening, but nearly broke even in 2013, foundation officials said. The mountain made about $335,500 profit in 2015, including volunteer contributions.
“We cannot say thank you enough for the passionate responses from our community members,” the statement said.
A private working group composed of local business owners and ski area managers have started to discuss future plans for the mountain, and have scheduled a meeting this week, Sunlight Sports owner Wes Allen said, adding that the group is exploring its options.
Sleeping Giant is tentatively expected to remain open until March 22, depending on conditions.
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers and The Associated Press
Log In
