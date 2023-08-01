Tuesday

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Teen Chess Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Mount Pisgah concerts: 6-9 p.m., Mount Pisgah Cemetery

Wednesday

Magician Michael Mezmer: 1:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Genealogy Consultations: Drop in 6-8 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Positive parenting classes: 6-7:30 p.m., Energy Capital Economic Development, 345 Sinclair St.

Kentucky Derby night: 7-9 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater

Thursday

Volunteer Attorney: Drop in 2-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Mutton bustin’ and ranch rodeo: 5:30 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Friday

Fun Friday: 10-11:30 a.m., Gillette College Area 59

Ninja Nation competition: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park

Saturday

Food drive and 5-K combo: 9:30 a.m., Wyoming Army National Guard, 811 E. Laramie St.

Brave Books storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Gillette Community Theatre auditions: 2-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Keyhole Lanternfest and events: 5-9 p.m., Keyhole State Park

Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross: 7 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park

Sunday

Gillette Community Theatre auditions: 5-7 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County, 410 Lakeside Dr.

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.