Tuesday
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Teen Chess Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Mount Pisgah concerts: 6-9 p.m., Mount Pisgah Cemetery
Wednesday
Magician Michael Mezmer: 1:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Genealogy Consultations: Drop in 6-8 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Positive parenting classes: 6-7:30 p.m., Energy Capital Economic Development, 345 Sinclair St.
Kentucky Derby night: 7-9 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater
Thursday
Volunteer Attorney: Drop in 2-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Mutton bustin’ and ranch rodeo: 5:30 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Friday
Fun Friday: 10-11:30 a.m., Gillette College Area 59
Ninja Nation competition: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park
Saturday
Food drive and 5-K combo: 9:30 a.m., Wyoming Army National Guard, 811 E. Laramie St.
Brave Books storytime: 10-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Gillette Community Theatre auditions: 2-4:45 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Keyhole Lanternfest and events: 5-9 p.m., Keyhole State Park
Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross: 7 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park
Sunday
Gillette Community Theatre auditions: 5-7 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County, 410 Lakeside Dr.
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
