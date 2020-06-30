Enjoy Fourth of July downtown Saturday
The Downtown Gillette Farmers Market will have a Fourth of July celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at 118 S. Gillette Ave.
In the afternoon, Big Lost Meadery and Brewery is throwing a free Freedom Festival on the first block of Gillette Avenue.
The Lazy L Band will be headlining a concert at 4 p.m.
Vendors at the market will have all-American hotdogs, apple pie, barbecue sandwiches, brats, cold drinks, iced coffee, a lemonade stand run by youngsters, fruit cups and cold water to keep cool.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.
Week-long tech camp for girls at Area 59
A summer maker camp for girls is from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. next week at Gillette College’s Area 59 facility.
The maker camp features building and launching a rocket, racing a boxwood derby car, building a robot and 3D printed artwork.
The camp is for girls entering fourth through eighth grades. The cost is $250 each, which includes a T-Shirt, lunch and snacks.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybhmklbq.
Teen art party at the library is set for July 11
The Campbell County Public Library is hosting a teen “Sip & Paint” party from 3-4:30 p.m. July 11.
A pair of Black Hills State University art students will guide teens through the creative process. All supplies will be provided provided, including lemonade.
The event is free to attend. Call 307-687-9227 to sign up.
Learn to do fantasy makeup at workshop
The Gillette Drama Guild will host a workshop for teens on how to apply fantasy makeup at 1:30 p.m. July 16 and July 27 at the Campbell County Library.
The workshop is free, call 307-687-9227 to reserve a spot.
Learn to make turmeric soap at AVA on July 18
The AVA Community Art Center is hosting an orange turmeric soap making workshop from noon to 2 p.m. July 18.
Participants will learn to make a mildly exfoliating orange cold-processed soap with an all-natural blend of sunflower, olive and coconut oils. Adding orange oil and turmeric helps to reduce inflammation.
All materials are provided, and you will leave with enough information to make your own soap at home.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ybfzawdt.
Paint your own ceramic bowls at workshop
The AVA Community Center will host a ceramic bowl painting class from 2-4 p.m. July 25.
Participants will paint a set of bowls using food-safe colorful underglazes and clear glaze while enjoying a refreshing beverage. Basic ceramic decorating techniques will be taught to create a set of bowls that are the perfect size for cereal, noodles, ice cream, soup or rice.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y7sgtbt8.
Make concrete rhubarb leaves at AVA center
The Campbell County Master Gardeners will teach a class title “Rhubarb Stepping Stone” at 5 p.m. July 20 at the Campbell County Public Library.
Participants will create their own concrete stepping stones from a rhubarb leaf during this hands-on class. They also will learn other techniques, tricks and tips as well as how to seal and paint the leaf. All supplies are provided.
The class will be outside in the library’s back parking lot and is limited to 25 participants.
Call Sandi Aberle at 307-670-2724 for more information and to sign up.
The class is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.