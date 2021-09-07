Local employees with First Interstate Bank will doing five service projects as part of the bank’s fourth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday.
As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon Wednesday to give employees paid time to volunteer in their communities.
Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they cater to the specific needs of their communities and were encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty.
At the Council of Community Services, they’ll be doing a food drive, cleaning the Soup Kitchen and putting together hygiene bags. At Blessings in a Backpack, they’re going to organize and restock shelves. Employees also will be working with the Campbell County Senior Center Foundation to bake and deliver cookies.
More than 2,000 First In“Giving back to the places we call home is what makes us who we are,” said First Interstate President and CEO Kevin Riley in a press release. “Yes, we’re a full-service community bank, but more importantly, we’re a trusted community partner and neighbor. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you on Volunteer Day—and every day.”
