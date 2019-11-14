GC women’s basketball has first home stand
The Pronghorns women’s basketball team opens up its home schedule this weekend starting Thursday against Colorado Northwestern College.
Gillette College has started its season 3-1, with the team’s only loss coming against the Wyoming All-Stars in the first game of the season.
The Pronghorns defeated their other three opponents by 20 points or more. They are led in scoring by Kobe King-Hawea, who has averaged 24.8 points per game, hitting 50% of her field goal attempts.
Guards Skylar Patton and Sydney Prather each average more than 10 points a game. Prather leads the team in rebounds, averaging 9.3 per game through the first four games.
Three players on the roster — Emma Jarvis, Sydney Thompson and Karlie Valdez — will not play this weekend because they are also on the Gillette College soccer team that is going to the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship in Melbourne, Florida.
In this weekend’s three-day homestand at the Pronghorn Center, Gillette College plays Colorado Northwestern (0-6) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dawson Community College (2-3) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Williston State College (0-5) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Sidney Crosby out 6 weeks after surgery
PITTSBURGH — Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair Thursday.
General manager Jim Rutherford says the procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.
The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot.
Verlander, deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander has a second AL Cy Young Award — and a clear path paved toward Cooperstown.
Verlander beat out Houston Astros teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Wednesday night. Verlander got 17 first-place votes to 13 for Cole, who became a free agent after the season.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes, becoming the 11th pitcher to win Cy Youngs in consecutive years. He and Verlander are the 20th and 21st players to win the award multiple times.
The 36-year-old Verlander won his first Cy Young in 2011 with Detroit, when he was also named MVP. Since then, he’d been a runner-up three times.
Verlander continued a marvelous second act to his career since a 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. He led the majors with 21 victories and padded his Hall of Fame resume by getting his 3,000th strikeout in his final start of the regular season. He also reached 300 punchouts in a season for the first time.
Verlander no-hit Toronto on Sept. 1, becoming the sixth pitcher with three no-hitters in a career. He joined a group that includes Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller and Cy Young, along with 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran.
Forget about slowing down — Verlander’s goal this offseason is to add velocity to his top-end fastball. He’s thinking about using weighted balls and other new-age throwing techniques.
“I will always try to push the boundaries of what I can do,” Verlander said. “If my body says, ‘Hold on, you can’t do that anymore,’ then I’ll pull back.”
The case between Verlander and Cole was tight. Cole had more strikeouts (326) and a lower ERA (2.50), but Verlander threw 10 2/3 more innings and won more games. They are the first set of teammates to finish 1-2 in AL voting — it’s happened five times in the NL.
Verlander and Cole pitched Houston to the World Series, where Cole continued to dominate while Verlander faltered. The right-hander lost twice to the champion Washington Nationals — a letdown not factored in voting that concluded before the postseason began.
He’s hoping to take another run at a title — with Cole — next season.
“I know that Gerrit had a great time playing here and I know he would like to return, if possible,” Verlander said. “But that is now on Gerrit and his family and people above me.”
Tampa Bay Rays righty Charlie Morton finished third a year after leaving Houston in free agency.
DeGrom is in special company as a repeat NL winner, joining Koufax, Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson, Tim Lincecum, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.
“It was a dream to play this game and a dream to win one Cy Young,” deGrom said. “To win back to back was a goal. It’s hard to explain. You set these goals, but it almost doesn’t feel real yet.”
The 31-year-old led the NL with 255 strikeouts and posted a 2.43 ERA. His resume was bolstered by his durability — deGrom totaled 204 innings, compared to 182 2/3 for runner-up Hyun-Jin Ryu and 172 1/3 for Scherzer, the Nationals ace who finished third.
A year after taking the award despite just 10 victories — fewest ever by a starting pitcher — deGrom earned 11 wins with a Mets team that’s struggled to support him.
After signing a $137.5 million, five-year deal to remain with New York shortly before opening day, deGrom wasn’t so dominant early in the season. He got hit around in April and May, even allowing seven runs in an outing against the last-place Marlins.
The embarrassment in Miami was a wake-up call for the gritty deGrom. Following that loss, he went 8-3 with a 1.89 ERA over his final 23 starts. DeGrom wrapped up the season with 23 consecutive scoreless innings.
“I feel like I was trying to better what I did in 2018,” he said, adding “I think that was something I struggled with to start this year, was kind of dwelling on what happened last year. Kind of not focusing on the task ahead as much as I probably should have.”
ON DECK
Awards week wraps Thursday with the announcement of AL and NL MVPs. Angels star Mike Trout is seeking his third MVP but might lose out after his season was cut short due to injury. Astros infielder Alex Bregman and A’s shortstop Marcus Semien are the other finalists in the AL.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is trying to repeat as the NL winner, but his season was also cut short by an injury. It’ll likely be him or Dodgers youngster Cody Bellinger. Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is also a finalist.
OSU’s Young to miss 1 more game for violation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA.
The situation worked out as well as it could have for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers.
He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.
Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend” for living expenses. Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the violation was reported to the university on Oct. 27, the day after the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin and Young’s dynamic four-sack performance inserted him into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Young was confronted with the report and cooperated with the university’s investigation. Smith declined to comment on whether Chase knew at the time that borrowing the money was an NCAA violation.
Ohio State submitted its report on Tuesday and the NCAA came back with the decision today. The university had asked for a single-game suspension but decided not to appeal the NCAA’s ruling that Young sit out two games.
Smith declined to comment on who reported the violation but did say it was not another Big Ten school. He also declined to talk about how much Young borrowed and from whom. The player wasn’t made available Wednesday.
“This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State,” Smith said.
“I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him,” Smith said. “He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences.”
Smith said that based on the circumstances of the loan, the NCAA “would use its leadership capacity to take an understanding approach on behalf of all student-athletes who find themselves in a similar position, and it certainly did just that.”
Young tweeted in response to the decision on Wednesday: “Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support.”
Young has been practicing with the team all week and will continue to do so.
“He’s exactly the way he was before,” defensive tackle Davon Hamilton said Tuesday. “Obviously, he’s going through the situation, and he just continues to be himself. We’ll support him no matter what.”
The junior likely will be a high first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
The suspension has been the first hint of off-field trouble or any significant adversity for the Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 2 in the current playoff rankings in coach Ryan Day’s first season in charge.
A year ago, Ohio State dealt with a three-game suspension to the start the season for then-coach Urban Meyer, who was punished by the university for mismanaging domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.
