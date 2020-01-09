Federal inmate escapes from Wyoming re-entry center
CASPER — A prisoner escaped from a Wyoming re-entry center in December after leaving to report to Healthcare for the Homeless and then perform a job search, federal authorities said.
Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney, 45, left the Casper Re-Entry Center Dec. 26 and did not return by his designated time of 5 p.m. A U.S. Marshal filed a criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified of Mahoney’s escape before a federal magistrate issued an arrest warrant, authorities said.
The complaint did not explain why authorities waited 12 days before announcing the escape, officials said.
Colorado
Officials find evidence of wolves in state
DENVER — Wildlife officials have discovered evidence of wolves living in northwestern Colorado after hunters reported a suspected pack and residents found a scavenged elk carcass.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department announced the discoveries Wednesday, suggesting a pack of gray wolves may be residing in the state.
“We have no doubt that they are here, and the most recent sighting of what appears to be wolves traveling together in what can be best described as a pack is further evidence of the presence of wolves in Colorado,” department regional manager J.T. Romatzke said in a statement.
The hunters provided a video shot in October of two wolves shown near the Wyoming and Utah borders, officials said. It was the first time in a few years multiple wolves were seen traveling together in Colorado.
Idaho
17 years in prison for former teacher
NAMPA — A former teacher in Idaho was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.
Keith Peterson, 71, was arrested in April and charged with lewd conduct and sexual battery of a minor.
The sexual battery charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement Peterson accepted in October, prosecutors said. Peterson will be eligible for parole after serving seven years in prison, officials said.
The now 17-year-old boy told Nampa Police officers that Peterson inappropriately touched him on multiple occasions for nearly two years starting when he was 15, authorities said.
South Dakota
Man dropped off at hospital in tub
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls police are investigating after an injured man was dropped off at a hospital in a plastic tub.
The 18-year-old Sioux Falls man was dropped off at an emergency room Tuesday afternoon, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. The driver left after dropping the man off at the hospital.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including skull injuries. Clemens did not know how the man was injured.
Police were able to identify the man who dropped off the victim at the hospital through the victim’s family members, along with other people who may be involved, he said.
Utah
Zoo mourns death of giraffe, unborn calf
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo says a 17-year-old giraffe named Pogo has died, and her unborn calf was too small to survive.
Pogo started showing symptoms that she was sick on Sunday afternoon and died Monday. Zoo officials said in a Facebook post that her male calf was in “perfect condition” but only weighed 48 pounds.
A necropsy found Pogo’s intestines were abnormal, and additional testing to determine exactly why she died and why it happened so fast is expected to take weeks.
Zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen says Pogo made headlines in September 2018 when she gave birth to Georgetta, who was 150 pounds and more than 5 feet tall.
The zoo’s website says the average lifespan of giraffes is 15 years.
