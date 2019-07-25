Fremont coroner says
tariffs create office deficit
RIVERTON — The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is starting the new fiscal year with a deficit as a result of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
Coroner Mark Stratmoen blamed the tariffs — and the “infinite wisdom” of the current federal administration — for a 20 percent, or $600, increase in the cost of the 150 body bags that he buys every year from China.
“It’s one of those little hidden things that, due to the trade wars, is starting to affect us down the line,” Stratmoen told the Fremont County Commission. “So when you see a negative item appear on the budget once we pay for that – after you’ve just approved the new budget – that’s the reason.”
He noted that the body bag purchase usually is the “largest single item planned for” in the coroner’s operating supplies budget.
“(We) will start fiscal year 2020 by wiping that line item out to a negative,” he said.
Third person dies after park crash
JACKSON — A third person has died following the July 16 crash in Grand Teton National Park.
Dorothy Ashby, 78, was a passenger in the Nissan Xterra involved in the accident. She had been moved, along with Brian and Catherine Aubuchon, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the crash. She died Monday morning.
The wreck killed Craig Edward Aubuchon, 65, of Town and Country, Missouri, and Carol Lynn Roemer, 68, of Riverton, who was driving the SUV that Aubuchon’s rental minivan collided with. The accident closed the highway four hours.
Coleen Niemann, the hospital’s director of marketing, said Brian and Catherine Aubuchon were discharged after spending several days in the hospital.
Investigators with Wyoming Highway Patrol and Grand Teton National Park are still trying to figure out what caused Craig Aubuchon to cross the centerline of Highway 89 into oncoming traffic. Trooper Todd Baxter previously told the News&Guide he wanted to speak with the passengers in the cars. He said Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing.
Two children under 2 years old were also in the minivan, Baxter said. One of them sustained a broken leg, but they are both OK.
Court upholds assault conviction
POWELL — The Wyoming Supreme Court says there was more than enough evidence to convict a former Cody psychiatrist of aggravated assault and battery for crashing into another vehicle while high.
On Tuesday, the state’s highest court rejected Matthew V. Hopkins’ appeal of his felony conviction, upholding a Park County jury’s decision from last year.
Hopkins received an 18- to 36-month prison sentence for the offense in June 2018 and has already been released. A spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Hopkins was paroled last month and is now living in Texas.
Hopkins was apologetic at his sentencing last year and has never disputed the basic facts of the case: He got high off a can of compressed air on the morning of March 14, 2017, and passed out while driving to his office, crashing into an oncoming vehicle and injuring the other driver.
However, Hopkins has contended that his actions did not amount to aggravated assault and battery, defined as “knowingly caus[ing] bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon.” (In this case, the Park County Attorney’s Office said his Toyota FJ Cruiser qualified as a weapon.)
However, justices unanimously rejected those arguments, finding that Wyoming law does not require prosecutors to show someone committed aggravated assault and battery on purpose. Rather, justices agreed the question for the jury was whether Hopkins acted “voluntarily.”
“Applying this reasoning, we have little trouble concluding that Mr. Hopkins knowingly caused bodily injury with a deadly weapon even though he was unconscious when he hit the victim’s vehicle,” the opinion said. “Mr. Hopkins did not suffer an accidental loss of consciousness, as he had full knowledge of the effects inhalants have on the brain.”
20-30 years for man in attempted murder
THERMOPOLIS — Monday in Hot Springs District Court, more than a year after he was initially arrested, Judge Bobbi Overfield sentenced Hugo A. Luna to 20-30 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder.
A woman was found April 13, 2018, on Highway 120 and said she was assaulted by a Hispanic male she knew as Hugo Michael, but who was later identified as Hugo Armando Luna Aguero.
She had a 10-centimeter cutin the middle of her forehead, and swelling and two cuts to the right side of her forehead that appeared to be due to blunt force trauma or a sharp cutting instrument. She also had a cut about 12 centimeters in length to the left side of her neck that appeared to be from a sharp cutting tool.
The woman said she had been traveling with Luna for about a month.
In the early morning of Friday, April 13, she asked Luna to stop so she could go to the bathroom. After getting back in, she said, he wrapped an unknown object around her throat from behind and began strangling her.
The woman said she lost consciousness and woke up in a ditch at mile marker 15.
Judge Overfield noted Luna was not a good candidate for probation, as his crime carries a minimum 20-year sentence.
