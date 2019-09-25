Hunter shoots lowest round ever at Bell Nob
Still fired up from Thunder Basin’s state golf championship over the weekend, coach Kameron Hunter hit the links himself and shot the lowest round ever at Bell Nob Golf Course on Monday evening.
Starting on the back nine, Hunter racked up five birdies and an eagle to go in with a score of 29. He couldn’t quite keep up the frantic pace on the back nine, shooting a 31, but his bogey-free 60 was good enough for the best round ever played at Bell Nob Golf Course.
Hunter was playing from the blue/men’s tees. However, that was the best score from any tee box at Bell Nob, including the record of 67 from the pro tees.
Hunter’s previous personal record was 66 and the previous Bell Nob record for any tee box was 62. For more about the round, which was witnessed by a News Record sports reporter, see Sunday’s sports column.
TBHS girls golf wins state in historic fashion
In the process of winning the state tournament this weekend, the Thunder Basin girls golf team also set the Wyoming record for lowest team score at state.
Kelly Walsh High School set the record last year, shooting the first-ever sub-500 round. However, the Bolts broke the 499 mark with their own score of 496.
Leading the way was Maria Farnum, who won the individual state title with a score of 155. Karissa Tranas was next, taking fourth with a 170.
Darby Barstad also made a push to finish in the top five with a two-day score of 171, while Arilyn Johnson tied for eighth at 185.
The Bolts also have high hopes for next season as well, because Farnum, Tranas and Johnson are all just juniors and Barstad is a sophomore.
307 Riders Snowmobile Club hosts races
Gillette’s 307 Riders Snowmobile Club is hosting the Grass Drags Snowmobile/SxS and Swap Meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cam-plex.
There will be several classes, including races for kids and women at the event. A drivers meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and races start at 11. Spectators will be asked for a donation at the gate.
Safety equipment, including a tether, chest protector and helmet, are required to race.
More information can be found on the 307 Riders Snowmobile Club’s Facebook page.
Swiss AG gets 4 more years amid FIFA fallout
ZURICH — Embattled attorney general Michael Lauber has been given four more years in office by Switzerland’s lawmakers despite criticism of his handling of corruption investigations linked to soccer governing body FIFA.
Lauber was renewed for a third mandate with the support of 129 federal lawmakers among 243 valid votes on Wednesday. A parliamentary judicial panel had recommended rejecting Lauber.
Watching the debate from a balcony overlooking the parliament chamber in Bern, Lauber lowered his head and briefly nodded in acknowledgment when the vote was announced.
A scheduled vote in June was delayed in fallout from reports of a third and undeclared meeting between Lauber and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in June 2017.
Though Lauber has been recused from 25 FIFA-related criminal proceedings — by order of Switzerland’s federal criminal court in June — lawyers for some defendants have argued his actions harmed the integrity of investigations.
Criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, former secretary general Jerome Valcke and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president who is a member of European soccer body UEFA’s executive committee. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.
Al-Khelaifi, an executive with Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports, is implicated in bribing Valcke with use of a vacation villa.
help retain World Cup rights for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.
Three members of the German organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup and then-FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi have been charged with fraud or complicity in fraud.
“I will continue to work for effective, independent and modern criminal justice,” Lauber said in a brief statement to media outside the chamber.
Lauber previously acknowledged two undeclared meetings with Infantino in 2016 when they were reported in the Football Leaks series of confidential documents published last November.
Reports in April of a third meeting where Lauber also took no notes led to the office overseeing Swiss federal prosecutors opening a disciplinary case.
Swiss federal prosecutors are in their fifth year of investigating suspected wrongdoing linked to international soccer officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.