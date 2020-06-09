It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Gillette’s only Indian restaurant is now open for dine-in customers.
Sherpa Indian Kitchen, which offers authentic Indian and Nepalese food, opened its dining room last week.
The original plan was to be open March 15, but that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It started offering carryout April 5.
Manager Sajan Baniya said that at the beginning, he wasn’t sure how Gillette would take to an Indian restaurant.
“When we first opened, it was a new town, new people. A lot of it was new to us,” he said. “We were thinking, ‘How would people react to our food and our business being here?’”
Since then, the restaurant has received a lot of support from the community during uncertain times.
“We had a lot of customers coming, and some of them would come just to support us so we wouldn’t go out of business,” he said. “We never thought we would do this well.”
He said the support took him by surprise and it’s been amazing. Since the dining room opened, most of his customers have to ask him how the restaurant’s been doing.
“All they ask me is, ‘Are you doing fine? How’s business going? We don’t want you to leave town,’” he said. “I can’t imagine if there would be any other place like Gillette that has these kinds of people.”
The butter chicken and the chicken tikka masala have been the two most popular dishes on the menu so far.
On the restaurant’s first day open for dine-in, “We had like 35, 40 customers coming in,” Baniya said. “That means a lot to us. Thank you for your support.”
The dining room is set up to allow for proper social distancing between tables.
Sherpa Indian Kitchen, located at 1414 W. Second St., is open 4-9:30 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
