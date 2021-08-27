“We’re clearly understaffed … they’re tired, they’re weary and this is one more thing that someone’s going to tell them what to do.”
Colleen Heeter
She’s the CEO of Campbell County Health who spoke to the hospital board Thursday night about a mandate from the federal government that long-term care employees like those at the Legacy will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We are forms of art, our life is art. We get to create our lives daily. This is just like the surface layer of art. The real art is our life.”
Hannah Mooney
She worked with students from the YES House to create a mural at the AVA building called “Miss Wyoming.”
“In most areas, we’re within 5% of the state average.”
Kirby Eisenhauer
The deputy superintendent addressed the school district’s board of trustees about Wy-TOPP state testing scores.
