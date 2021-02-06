WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and partners across the nation remind taxpayers about the Earned Income Tax Credit.
The IRS has announced it will begin accepting 2020 tax returns Feb. 12. In the meanwhile, people can file their taxes electronically using IRS Free File or other name-brand software. Once filing season officially opens, returns will be electronically submitted for processing. The IRS reminds taxpayers that the quickest way to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for their refund.
New look-back rule
Under the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020, taxpayers can use their 2019 earned income to figure their 2020 EITC if their 2019 earned income was more than their 2020 earned income.
To qualify for EITC, people must have earned income, so this option may help workers who earned less in 2020 or received unemployment income instead of their regular wages, get bigger tax credits and larger refunds in the coming year.
Also, any Economic Impact Payments received are not taxable or counted as income for purposes of claiming the EITC. Eligible people who did not receive the full amounts of both EIPs may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax return.
Vital refund boost
The EITC is the federal government’s largest refundable federal income tax credit for low- to moderate-income workers. For those who qualify, and if the credit is larger than the amount of tax they owe, they will receive a refund for the difference.
While the majority of those eligible claim EITC every year, IRS estimates that one of five eligible taxpayers do not claim the credit.
Taxpayers earning $56,844 or less can see if they qualify using the EITC Assistant tool at irs.gov/eitc. It estimates the amount of the EITC, and if someone doesn’t qualify for the EITC, it explains why.
Nationwide in 2020, more than 25 million taxpayers received more than $62 billion in EITC. The average EITC amount received was $2,461 per return.The EITC is worth as much as $6,660 for a family with three or more children or up to $538 for taxpayers who do not have a qualifying child.
Refunds
By law, the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February for tax returns that claim the EITC or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). The IRS must hold the entire refund — even the portion not associated with EITC or ACTC and the Recovery Rebate Credit if applicable. This helps ensure taxpayers receive the refund they deserve and gives the agency more time to detect and prevent errors and fraud.
‘Where’s My Refund?’ on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go app will be updated with projected deposit dates for most early EITC/ACTC refund filers by Feb. 22.
The IRS expects most EITC or ACTC related refunds to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on debit cards by the first week of March, if they choose direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return.
Workers who can claim it
Workers at risk for overlooking this important credit can include taxpayers:
- Without children
- Living in non-traditional families, such as a grandparent raising a grandchild
- Whose earnings declined or whose marital or parental status changed
- With limited English language skills
- Who are members of the armed forces
- Living in rural areas
- Who are Native Americans
- With disabilities or who provide care for a disabled dependent
Life events or changes may make people eligible for certain tax benefits like the EITC.
Avoid errors
Taxpayers are responsible for the accuracy of their tax return even if someone else prepares it for them. Since the rules claiming the EITC can be complex, the IRS urges taxpayers to understand all of them. People can find help to make sure they are eligible by visiting a free tax return preparation site, or using Free File software or by using a paid tax professional.
Beware of scams
Be sure to choose a tax preparer wisely. Beware of scams that claim to increase the EITC refund. Scams that create fictitious qualifying children or inflate income levels to get the maximum EITC could leave taxpayers with a penalty.
Visit IRS online
IRS.gov is a valuable first stop to help taxpayers get it right this filing season. Information on other tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit, is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.