Saturday
110 Stories: 5-7 p.m., Cam-plex Park
Army band performance: 4-5 p.m., Cam-plex Park
Veterans parade: 2-3 p.m., Second Street from 4J Road to Osborn Avenue
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
9/11, Vietnam War memorial picnic: Noon-1 p.m., Cam-plex Park.
9/11, Vietnam War memorial ceremonies: 11 a.m.-noon, Cam-plex Park
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot
Vietnam War memorial: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Cam-plex Park
Race the Roof: 9-10 a.m., Fire Station 3, 3 Wenger Drive
Fizz Bomb Classic: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Cam-plex East and Central Pavilion
94 Flights: 8-10 a.m., Thunder Basin High School stadium
Sunday
Vietnam War Memorial: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cam-plex Park
Fizz Bomb Classic: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cam-plex East and Central Pavilions
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Tuesday
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Library book sale: 5-8:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
Wednesday
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library
Thursday
Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Memory of the 8 Run/Walk: 4-8 p.m., M&K Oil, 901 S. 4J Road
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Friday
Messages from Medicine Wheel Country presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rockpile Museum.
Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library
Saturday
Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot
SundaySeptember Pops with the Powder River Symphony: 3-6 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Theater
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Tuesday
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
WednesdayTeen Advisory Board Meeting: 4-5 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
K-6 Fall Craft, Activity Day: 2:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
