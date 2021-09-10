Saturday

110 Stories: 5-7 p.m., Cam-plex Park

Army band performance: 4-5 p.m., Cam-plex Park

Veterans parade: 2-3 p.m., Second Street from 4J Road to Osborn Avenue

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

9/11, Vietnam War memorial picnic: Noon-1 p.m., Cam-plex Park.

9/11, Vietnam War memorial ceremonies: 11 a.m.-noon, Cam-plex Park

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot

Vietnam War memorial: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Cam-plex Park

Race the Roof: 9-10 a.m., Fire Station 3, 3 Wenger Drive

Fizz Bomb Classic: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Cam-plex East and Central Pavilion

94 Flights: 8-10 a.m., Thunder Basin High School stadium

Sunday

Vietnam War Memorial: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cam-plex Park

Fizz Bomb Classic: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cam-plex East and Central Pavilions

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Tuesday

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Library book sale: 5-8:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.

Wednesday

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library

Thursday

Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Memory of the 8 Run/Walk: 4-8 p.m., M&K Oil, 901 S. 4J Road

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Friday

Messages from Medicine Wheel Country presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rockpile Museum.

Library Book Sale: all day, Campbell County Public Library

Saturday

all day, Campbell County Public Library

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot

SundaySeptember Pops with the Powder River Symphony: 3-6 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Theater

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Tuesday

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

WednesdayTeen Advisory Board Meeting: 4-5 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

K-6 Fall Craft, Activity Day: 2:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Libraryday=2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.