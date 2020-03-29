As days of quarantine stretch into weeks in this coronavirus pandemic, many question how long could it possibly last?
That may sound like a common core math problem, but it’s not.
Many parents are home with their children trying to teach schoolwork or, at the very least, keep their kids somewhat educated in the meantime.
Here are a few ideas to keep kids' math skills sharp before school starts again.
First, help your children see the purpose of math. It’s everywhere.
On walks, notice the odd side of the street versus the even side. Involve your kids in baking. Figure out how to plant your square-foot garden to get the most crops out of your space.
Teach kids that math can be fun by playing games like Yahtzee, Qwirkle and Set for older kids and Hi Ho Cherry-O, Uno, Mancala and Trouble for younger kids.
A 2009 study conducted by Carnegie Mellon and the University of Maryland found that preschoolers who played Chutes and Ladders improve math skills significantly compared to those in the study who played a different board game or did non-math tasks.
Integrate math into what your child enjoys. Is he/she a chef or a baker? Have your child measure ingredients in wholes or in parts, or count and estimate objects such as number of chocolate chips. To integrate subtraction, ask your child, “We need to put in five eggs, we already placed two eggs, how many more eggs do we need?”
In the car, ask your older child to calculate the distance in kilometers compared to miles. Or, “If we are traveling 60 miles per hour, and our destination is 120 miles, how long before we reach the destination?”
If your child is a sports fun, teach about the numbers used in sports such as scores, batting average and percentage of wins. Try it yourself, play old-school paper football (aka flick football) at the table or tic-tac-toe and come up with scores and averages.
On your daily walk, pick a basket of things you find like sticks, rocks or pine cones, then sort the items into groups like size, shape or from most to least. Then let them create their own patterns, like ABAB or ABBA patterns.
And, if you are looking online, there are many options from ABC Mouse to PBS Kids to Ninja Maths.
