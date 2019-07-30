Cody schools spend $10K to train for concealed weapons
CODY — The Cody School District spent just under $10,000 in the first full year of the CKA program that vets and trains certain staff who apply to carry concealed weapons in school buildings.
No information on the number of armed staff or where they are located is made public regarding the policy as part of an effort to safeguard teachers and schools.
The fiscal year 2018-19 budget concluded at the end of June and included a line for CKA program expenses at $9,838.50. The line in the budget was asked for by trustees, who otherwise required strict anonymity for the program.
There are a few different costs related to the program, one of the biggest being training. Last summer, trustees approved Distributed Security and FASTER Colorado as the two companies to use depending on the number of applicants they had to train at any given time.
In its initial proposal, Distributed Security said it would cost $2,295 per attendee for 40 hours of training. FASTER Colorado came in slightly less per attendee, however if fewer than 10 teachers took the 24-hour training the company recommends sending them to either Colorado or Ohio for training, which would add transportation, lodging and food to the district’s cost.
Two bears killed in Yellowstone Park
POWELL — Staff in Yellowstone National Park have had busy summer responding to reports of bears in campgrounds, backcountry campsites and along roads.
In a Thursday news release, park officials revealed three recent incidents involving black bears that became habituated to human food. That included a June incident where a backcountry camper was bitten.
Two of the bears have been killed by park wildlife managers; they’ve been trying to capture the third.
In June’s incident, a woman had been camping at a backcountry site along Little Cottonwood Creek, in the northern park of the park. That’s when a black bear bit into her tent and — although the tent and her thick sleeping bag kept the bear’s teeth from breaking her skin — bruised her thigh.
Rangers set up a decoy tent at the campsite to determine if the bear would continue the behavior. While rangers were there, the bear returned and aggressively tore up the decoy tent, Yellowstone officials say. The bear was killed on-site on June 11.
Then in early July, at a backcountry campsite along the Lamar River Trail, campers left food unattended while packing up their gear. That allowed a black bear to eat about 10 pounds of human food. Campers who visited the same campsite the following evening had numerous encounters with the same bear.
Their attempts to haze the bear away failed. Rangers moved multiple campers from the area and the bear was killed July 10.
Finally, since July 18, a black bear has caused property damage to tents and vehicles in a search for human food at the front-country Indian Creek Campground.
G&F wants to keep office in Jackson
JACKSON — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s leadership prefers keeping its regional office and current operations in Jackson, rather than co-locating with the Pinedale office or moving elsewhere.
Teton County’s extraordinary cost of housing sparked talk this spring about redrawing the agency’s boundaries or investing in pricey Jackson Hole housing to put up employees who cannot afford a house of their own.
The department’s staff came back to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission with the recommendation to stay, and is exploring options such as working with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust or executing a land trade, said John Kennedy, deputy director of internal operations.
“At the agency leadership level, we do feel it’s important for us to continue to be a strong part of the Jackson community for a variety of reasons,” Kennedy told the commission at a Rock Springs meeting last week.
Woman faces arson, attempted murder
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman accused of lighting a house on fire and stabbing a pregnant woman had her preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Naomi Dolores Barnes, 20, is charged with attempt to commit first-degree arson, attempt to commit first-degree murder and child endangering.
In court, defense attorney Ross McKelvey said the attempted murder charge was a stretch because he doesn’t think Barnes premeditated stabbing the victim. The victim also threw a first punch at Barnes before a knife was ever drawn, he said.
Circuit Judge Denise Nau said she plans to bind the case over to Laramie County District Court, but needs time to assess the attempted murder charge.
According to court documents, on July 16, officers were dispatched to a house fire that Barnes allegedly started. On the way to the fire, officers also received a call for an assault with a knife at Dirty Duds Laundromat involving Barnes and the victim.
When officers arrived on scene, Barnes admitted to starting the fire. She said earlier that day she got into an argument over the phone and via text with the victim, who was also her roommate.
Boeing drops out of race to replace Minuteman III
CHEYENNE — One of the two companies vying for the contract to replace the nation’s ground-based nuclear missiles has dropped out of the bidding process.
Boeing confirmed this week that it had withdrawn from bidding on the contract for the U.S. Air Force’s Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program. The contract is to replace the Air Force’s Cold War-era Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Experts have estimated the project could be worth about $85 billion.
Boeing was in competition with Northrop Grumman, both of which received contracts through the Air Force in 2017 to develop designs for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. Boeing’s contract was worth $349 million, and Northrop Grumman’s was worth $328 million.
Boeing’s departure from the project creates a situation where only one company will be bidding on a massive military contract to supply the nation with the ground-based portion of its nuclear triad system.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base is one of the three strategic nuclear missile bases in the U.S., along with Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Warren is the home of the 90th Missile Wing, which operates and maintains the ICBM launch facilities in the region.
The missile wing, part of the 20th Air Force, operates 150 Minuteman III ICBMs as part of the nation’s nuclear triad.
