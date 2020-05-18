Half Pipe Alley is fully closed after vandals tagged the Gillette skate park with extensive graffiti late Sunday or early Monday.
The skate park was vandalized between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday when it was noticed and reported. The portion of the park that faces away from 4J Road was spray painted with messages about tax payer money, along with images of skull-like faces.
“It’s some of the worst I’ve seen,” Parks and Recreation Director Rick Mansur said of the graffiti.
The damage was found Monday morning and cameras near the skate park caught somebody at the park using a flashlight in the middle of the night, Masur said. But the video is too dark to see who did the damage.
Mansur said he hopes the footage can be lightened enough that someone can be identified.
The Gillette Police Department responded to the skate park Monday morning and said its next steps will be canvasing the nearby neighborhoods asking if anyone saw anything, said Lt. Brent Wasson. There are many houses overlooking the backside of the skate park where the vandalism was done out of view of 4J Road.
Tips from the community also are important in curbing vandalism and catching whoever tagged the park, Mansur said while asking people to contact the Police Department with any information.
Repairing the damage to the skate park could take at least few weeks least, Park Supervisor Kevin Geer said. Painting over the graffiti isn’t an option because the concrete becomes to slick for use.
So Half Pipe Alley will be “closed until further notice” as the Parks and Recreation Department figures out the best path for fixing it, he said.
“It’s going to take some time to get this cleaned up,” Geer said. “It’ll be closed at least until then. Hopefully we can catch the people.”
Pressure washing the graffiti is what Geer’s staff will try first, which would only require hot water and some time. But if they have to use special chemicals and hand wash it, Geer said it’s hard to tell how long or how much money it will take to remove the graffiti.
The skate park has been the target of graffiti before, but not like this, Mansur said. The acronym EAR along with a spray-painted face with visible teeth are part of the vandalism.
In the past, graffiti at the skate park has consisted of a few words along the tops of the quarter pipes, but faces and political ideals are new, Geer said.
“Elementary kids don’t spray paint, ‘I own this, I’m a tax payer,’” he said. “This is the worst that has been here by far.”
Mansur said that the same face has been spray painted in a few other places around town, which makes him think it was done by somebody who can drive to get around town.
It also wasn’t the rudimentary style of graffiti that Mansur and Geer have dealt with in the past. Geer likened it to the kind someone might see on a railroad car because some of the fanned letters and special spray paint tips that must have been used.
“The stuff we’ve had in the past have just been single, regular spray cans,” Geer said.
Orange snow fence was strung around the park shortly after the graffiti was found and Geer said a more substantial fence will be built if there are problems keeping people out.
“Hopefully the community will get involved and keep an eye out stuff like this, because I don’t think anybody likes to see this,” Geer said.
