Rams shutter facilities after Allen’s diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams shut down their training complex for roughly two weeks and several people went into quarantine after center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior director of sports medicine and performance, said Thursday that nobody else in the Rams’ organization has fallen ill during the coronavirus pandemic. Allen also is feeling much better after battling the viral illness.
“As of today, we have no other positive tests, which is amazing,” Scott said. “The good thing is I have not gotten any other phone calls or anything about anybody getting sick or feeling symptoms, which is great. Everybody is doing their job and doing their due diligence and social distancing.”
The Rams’ training complex re-opened this week for certain players and personnel following appropriate safety guidelines. Allen had been using the Rams’ complex last month for his rehabilitation on his surgically repaired left knee, which kept the starting center sidelined for the final seven games of last season.
Allen was the only Rams player who has been tested for the virus, according to Scott, who said the Rams are only testing employees who show symptoms. Allen told Fox Sports that his sense of smell and taste were affected, but he was not hospitalized.
“His symptoms were not heavy at all,” Scott said. “He’s doing great, which is great news to hear, because you hear so many different things with this.”
Allen is a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State who became the Rams’ starting center last season. He is expected to resume the role this season after recovering from his knee injury.
New U.S. Soccer CEO makes staff shakeup
CHICAGO — Chief administrative officer Brian Remedi has been fired by the U.S. Soccer Federation as part of a staff shakeup in the transition to new CEO Will Wilson.
Tonya Wallach, chief talent and inclusion officer since 2018, also was fired Wednesday. The departures were first reported by Soccer America and confirmed by the USSF on Thursday. Additional staffers were let go, but the USSF would not confirm the total.
Wilson announced he was taking a 50% pay cut during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
“Upon officially joining the organization just over two weeks ago, it became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the federation,” Wilson wrote in a letter Thursday to federation members. “After extensive discussion, we concluded that we needed to act quickly and decisively in order to not put the federation in financial peril in the coming years.”
NFL to hold practice virtual draft Monday
The NFL will hold a practice remote draft on Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way.
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Friday morning that the mock draft will be Monday. He didn’t provide any details on the proceedings, other than what the Lions will be part of.
“We’re going to do a couple internal tests and trial runs here,” Quinn said in a Zoom meeting with reporters to preview the draft. “The league is having a mock draft, mock trial run on Monday that we’ll participate in.”
Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all team facilities closed in March, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure that the proceedings next Thursday, Friday and Saturday would go smoothly.
The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. On April 6, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.