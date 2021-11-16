Add a special touch this holiday season with simple yet stunning small plates that add beauty and flavor to gatherings with friends and family.
Available into January, California grapes offer a way to make the season special as an ingredient in your favorite recipes or as decoration for a festive centerpiece. Pops of red, green and black provide a seasonal touch and they’re perfect as an easy, fresh, healthy snack.
Plus, you can dip grapes in nut butter and finish with coatings of coconut, dark chocolate and almonds to make these Peanut Butter Grape Bites for a holiday treat that’s simply divine — without spending hours in the kitchen.
Visit grapesfromcalifornia.com to find more holiday recipe inspiration.
Peanut Butter Grape Bites
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 12 pieces
12 California grapes, chilled
1/3 cup natural peanut or almond butter
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate
1/4 cup chopped almonds
Place sheet of wax paper on baking sheet. Dip each grape in nut butter to coat half then dip in either coconut, dark chocolate or chopped almonds. Transfer to sheet then chill until ready to serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 70 calories; 2 g protein; 4 g carbohydrates; 5 g fat (64% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (19% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 25 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.
