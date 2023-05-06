Prepared crescent dough, soft caramels, cinnamon and sugar, make for a sweet and easy to prepare snack for any tooth.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup cinnamon
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Canned crescent dough
- Soft caramel candies
Instructions:
- Add a soft caramel candy to each triangle of canned crescent dough. Wrap the dough around the caramel. Roll or dust them in sugar and cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
Caramel hardens quickly once it comes out of the oven, so have your coffee ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.