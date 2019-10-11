Local sports calendar

Friday

TBHS and CCHS at Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite, Cam-Plex Park, 2 p.m.

TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

CCHS football vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.

TBHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA

Saturday

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Border Wars, Sheridan, TBA

Gillette men’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 2 p.m.

Gillette women’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 4 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA

Sunday

Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA

Oct. 18

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Gillette pre-invite, 3 p.m.

CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne East, 5 p.m.

TBHS football vs. Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

CCHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS cross-country at conference championships, Sheridan, TBA

Oct. 19

CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Gillette Invite, 8 a.m.

CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne Central, noon

TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne East, noon

Gillette men’s soccer vs. Sheridan College, 1 p.m.

Gillette women’s soccer vs. Sheridan College, 4 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.

