Local sports calendar
Friday
TBHS and CCHS at Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite, Cam-Plex Park, 2 p.m.
TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at Border Wars, Sheridan, TBA
Gillette men’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 2 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer at Central Community College, Columbus, NE, 4 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Kelly Walsh, 5 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Sunday
Gillette Rodeo at Laramie County Community College, TBA
Oct. 18
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Gillette pre-invite, 3 p.m.
CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne East, 5 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at conference championships, Sheridan, TBA
Oct. 19
CCHS and TBHS girls swimming and diving at Gillette Invite, 8 a.m.
CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne Central, noon
TBHS volleyball at Cheyenne East, noon
Gillette men’s soccer vs. Sheridan College, 1 p.m.
Gillette women’s soccer vs. Sheridan College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
