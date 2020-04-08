Protective masks, gloves worth $250K stolen from Oahu firm
HONOLULU — A Honolulu health care company was the victim of a theft of personal protective equipment valued at $250,000, the firm’s president said.
Wilson Care Group said the N95 masks and surgical gloves were being stored before distribution to its employees and sales to first responders.
The home care and senior living business kept the material in a storage area near its offices, company President Shelley Wilson said.
“The door to the area where the PPE was being stored was unlocked and basically opened,” Wilson said. “Many boxes of N95 mask were missing, along with surgical masks and gloves.”
The storage area locks were recently changed, but the locksmith and the company are not suspects, Wilson said.
Half of the company’s medical-grade N95 and “barrier grade” masks and a fourth of its gloves were stolen. Thieves would have needed “a couple of moving vans” to steal all of the inventory, Wilson said.
California
Effort on to get homeless into hotels
LOS ANGELES — To curb the coronavirus spread, Los Angeles has embarked on a massive effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect them and others from infection.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County, with the state’s largest concentration of homeless people at some 60,000, has set its own goal of 15,000 rooms.
“We’re going big in LA,” said Heidi Marston, interim director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. “We based our goal on what the need is here.”
Marston planned to outline the effort on Wednesday during the daily coronavirus briefing by county health officials.
Coronavirus is spread by coughs and sneezes. Most infected people have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and other respiratory problems that can be fatal.
Florida
Census sends paper forms to laggards
ORLANDO — If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you.
Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out paper forms to 65.6 million homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire.
Most U.S. residents started getting notices about a month ago that they could respond online or by phone. But about 20% of households automatically received a paper questionnaire, either because their area lacks consistent internet connectivity or their neighborhood has a high percentage of people over age 65.
Now the rest of the nation, at least those households that haven’t responded, are getting paper questionnaires.
About a month into the start of the 2020 census for most U.S. residents, the self-response rate is approaching half of all households, with most responding online. Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa and Virginia are setting the pace with response rates over 50%. But in other states — Alaska, West Virginia and New Mexico — only between a quarter and a third of households have responded.
New York
Folk legend John Prine dead at 73
John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”
Announcement of Pulitzer postponed
NEW YORK — The Pulitzer Prize Board will postpone the announcement of this year’s winners because some board members have been busy covering the global coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced Tuesday.
The announcement of Pulitzer winners in journalism and the arts will be postponed from April 20 to May 4, the board said.
Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said the board includes many journalists who are on the front lines of reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. “As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Canedy said.
The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, will be postponed as well. Details of a fall reception for winners will be announced at a later date.
The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.
— The Associated Press
