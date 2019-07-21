It’s a common goal to aim for 10,000 steps a day, but do you really need that many to be fit?
New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine finds that fewer steps can reap solid rewards, depending on your age. In the study, women who averaged 4,400 steps per day had lower mortality rates than the least active, who took 2,700 steps per day. More steps taken per day were associated with even lower mortality rates up to 7,500 steps per day, beyond which no further declines were observed.
A more realistic goal of 4,400 steps a day is “a very doable level,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. I-Min Lee, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s School of Public Health.
The big message is that people of all ages should get up and moving.
“Step more – even a modest number of steps is associated with lower mortality,” Lee said.
“Americans are definitely too sedentary. On average, American workers burn 160 fewer calories a day compared to [workers in] 1960,” said Dr. Donald Ford, a family medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic. “Lack of exercise contributes to our current rates of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and possibly dementia.”
Walking is a simple form of exercise that is accessible to all.
“It can help keep the weight off or lose weight, but that is not the only benefit. It also helps lower blood pressure and insulin resistance,” said Dr. Kaberi Dasgupta, professor of medicine at Montreal’s McGill University and practicing physician at McGill University Health Centre. “Overall, it seems to lower something we call ‘inflammation’ in the body. Studies like the recent one have shown that more steps can mean a longer and healthier life.
“As the recent study shows, every step counts. You don’t have to reach 7,000 or 10,000 steps a day for better health. Every extra step helps,” Dasgupta said.
Japan was the first country to use step counters, and the 10,000 steps a day number originated from Japanese health campaigns from the 1970s, Dasgupta said.
“Ten thousand steps is a purely arbitrary number, and, in fact, the cardiovascular benefits top out at around 7,500 steps daily,” Ford said. “Doing additional steps beyond 7,500 will still burn more calories if your aim is to lose weight, but there’s no additional protective benefit. Ten thousand is a nice round number, though, and it may help sell more exercise devices. I can easily imagine that some people might look at 10,000 steps as being unattainable, which could push them away from exercising.”
Want to be healthier?
“Think of how you can fit more steps into your life,” Dasgupta said. “See if you can walk up and down a couple of flights of stairs instead of taking the elevator or escalator. Walk to the corner store instead of driving. Park the car further away from the entrance when you have to take it. Walk or use the bus or subway when you can.”
“You will have to walk more. When you take the kids to the park, get off the bench and walk and run around. Dance! There are lots of options,” she said.
“Exercise benefits longevity, but it’s important for people to be aware of the fact that it helps you feel better — more energy, better attention and better sleep,” Ford said.
