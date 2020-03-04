Thursday
Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Otero College (Sterling, CO), Region IX basketball tournament, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Northeastern College (Casper), Region IX basketball tournament, 3 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m., regional tournament (Thunder Basin High School)
CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m., regional tournament
TBHS girls basketball: vs. Laramie, 5 p.m., regional tournament
TBS boys basketball: vs. Laramie, 6:30 p.m., regional tournament
Friday
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, 11:30 a.m.
Regional basketball: TBA
Region IX basketball: TBA
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, 9 a.m.
Region IX basketball tournament championship: TBA
Regional basketball: TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.