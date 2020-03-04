Thursday

Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Otero College (Sterling, CO), Region IX basketball tournament, 1 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Northeastern College (Casper), Region IX basketball tournament, 3 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m., regional tournament (Thunder Basin High School)

CCHS girls basketball: vs. Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m., regional tournament

TBHS girls basketball: vs. Laramie, 5 p.m., regional tournament

TBS boys basketball: vs. Laramie, 6:30 p.m., regional tournament

Friday

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, 11:30 a.m.

Regional basketball: TBA

Region IX basketball: TBA

Saturday

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at state meet, Campbell County Recreation Center, 9 a.m.

Region IX basketball tournament championship: TBA

Regional basketball: TBA

