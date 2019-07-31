US coach Jill Ellis steps down after 2 World Cups
With two Women’s World Cup titles in hand, U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis says it’s time to move on.
Ellis announced Tuesday that she’s resigning, just more than three weeks after the United States raised a second consecutive World Cup trophy following a dominant and record-setting run. She said she started thinking about stepping away around the start of the year, with the intention of seeing the team through this summer’s tournament.
“It’s obviously been a fantastic run, a fantastic ride,” she said.
Ellis said she wanted to spend more time with her family after more than five years in charge of the team. Currently taking some time off following the victorious monthlong odyssey in France, she said doesn’t know what’s next.
“I just need to take a step back and take it all in and see what next intrigues me and piques my interest,” she told reporters on a conference call.
Ellis, 52, was named coach of the team in 2014 and has led it to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 and earlier this year. Over the course of her tenure, the United States lost just seven matches.
Semenya won’t defend 800 world title
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Caster Semenya won’t defend her title in the 800 meters at the world championships this fall after a Swiss court overturned a temporary ruling that allowed her to compete in international events without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs.
Semenya is locked in a court battle with the IAAF, track and field’s governing body, over rules that require her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels. On Tuesday, a judge from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed a June ruling that had temporarily thrown out the IAAF regulations upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport while her appeal is pending.
Semenya, a 28-year-old from South Africa, was legally classified as female at birth and has identified as female her whole life. She was born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern and a condition that results in male and female biological characteristics and testosterone higher than the typical female range. The IAAF has argued that athletes with her condition are “biologically male,” an assertion that Semenya calls “deeply hurtful.”
Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Less than 15 months after hiring Paul Fenton as general manager, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold changed his mind.
Still confident he has a contending team, Leipold decided to fire Fenton on Tuesday despite the unusual late-summer timing to try to redirect the franchise before it drifted further off track. The Wild’s six-year streak of making the playoffs ended in the spring.
“Our organization and our culture were a little different than the way Paul wanted to handle things. We just felt this was the time to do it,” Leipold said.
There was no “final straw,” the owner said, but rather a series of “smaller issues” that stacked up on his radar prior to the surprising move.
“It wasn’t a good fit. That was really it. The culture wasn’t the same,” Leipold said. “I didn’t have the same vibes with our employees in hockey ops, and I think the attitude of some of the players and all the people and the coaching and in the locker room and in the training room, it was just a feeling that we didn’t have the right leader for our organization.”
When Leipold picked Fenton to replace Chuck Fletcher there was no desire in the front office to embark on a significant rebuild, particularly in the NHL with a championship that is the most attainable of the major sports given the annual unpredictability of postseason play. Fenton initially obliged the owner’s belief that “tweaking” was all that needed to be done, but the three forward-for-forward trades he made before the deadline neither boosted the team’s chance of qualifying for the playoffs nor restocked the prospect pool while disassembling the once-promising core.
Ryan Donato showed flashes of productivity in his arrival from Boston for Charlie Coyle. Kevin Fiala is 4½ years younger, at least, than Mikael Granlund, the player who was shipped to Nashville in that deal.
Coyle thrived as the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final, though, as did Nino Niederreiter during Carolina’s surge to the Eastern Conference finals. Victor Rask, the underperforming center acquired from the Hurricanes for Niederreiter, still has three years at $4 million each remaining on his contract.
Leipold, however, said he didn’t factor those deals that have added angst to a frustrated fan base into the decision, even acknowledging they could wind up benefiting the Wild over time. The owner, instead, described Fenton and his no-nonsense personality as entirely overmatched for the job, with the exception of his “tremendous” scouting ability.
“It was the other portion of being a general manager, the organizational part, the strategic part, the management of people, the hiring and motivating of the departments,” Leipold said. “When I talk about not being a good fit, that’s what I’m referring to.”
Fenton came from Nashville, where he was the long-time lieutenant under general manager David Poile. Leipold, of course, once owned the Predators. So why couldn’t he have avoided the misstep in the first place?
“That’s a great question. I missed it, and this is on me,” Leipold said. “I don’t like the fact that it didn’t work out. Paul is a really strong, strategic scout. He identifies talent, understands development, all of that, but there were parts of his role that just wasn’t working out to my satisfaction.”
Fenton was unavailable for comment.
Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager, until a replacement is hired. Leipold said he had no timetable for the search that also will be steered by team president Matt Majka and recently hired executive adviser Mike Modano. The owner said he’d prefer previous experience, which Fenton did not have despite working 25 years in the league.
“We’re kind of in an area of not really knowing where we’re going to go. I really sense that we need to get recharged and we need to get refocused on who we are as a team,” Leipold said, later adding: “I believe we are a playoff team. We have to get everybody believing that and moving in the same direction.”
Bruce Boudreau was brought back as coach despite the drop in the standings. Earlier this month, Fenton’s last big move was to sign forward Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million deal with a full no-trade clause. When Leipold phoned Boudreau to inform him of the decision, he took the news in the parking lot of a Toronto area Wal-Mart, waiting for his mother to finish shopping.
“His reaction was, ‘You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’” Leipold said. “I think he was surprised.”
Leipold had more calls to make with the players, too, with stalwart defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who’s due for a contract extension, at the top of the list.
“The one theme I heard from everybody: ‘I can’t wait for camp to start. I’m ready to play,’” Leipold said. “They just want to get the end of last year out of their system. Hopefully we can do that.”
Green has ankle surgery, expected to miss Bengals’ opener
CINCINNATI — A.J. Green had ankle surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the start of the season, another significant setback for the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense.
Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass.
Coach Zac Taylor said Green had surgery Tuesday morning and likely won’t be ready for the start of the season. Cincinnati opens at Seattle on Sept. 8 and then hosts San Francisco. The Bengals visit Buffalo the third week followed by a Monday night game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 30.
“He’s going to miss some regular-season games,” Taylor said. “How many, I don’t know. Very hopefully he’s back at the beginning of the regular season and it’s not more than a couple of games.”
It’s the second straight season that Green has suffered a significant injury. He missed half of last season with an injured right toe that required surgery. The Bengals went easy with him during offseason workouts, and he felt fully recovered for the start of training camp.
Less than an hour into the first practice, he got hurt. The Bengals were practicing in Dayton — commemorating the site of the NFL’s first game — when Kirkpatrick bumped into him during a 7-on-7 drill.
The Bengals initially were optimistic that it was just a sprained ankle, but a specialist recommended surgery to help the healing process.
“We’re thankful they saw everything they saw, and it’s just going to be a couple of games and we’re going to get it all taken care of,” Taylor said.
The offense already has lost three projected starters. Rookie tackle Jonah Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the offseason, and left guard Clint Boling retired in July because of a blood clot, costing Cincinnati its two starters on the left side of the line.
Taylor planned to have the team’s first practice in pads on Tuesday, but severe storms forced the Bengals to call it off and have a walk-through indoors instead. Cincinnati is the only northern team without a covered practice field.
Taylor replaced Marvin Lewis, who was fired after his 16th season. Taylor said “there’s never a good time to lose a practice,” which forces the team to reconfigure its plans.
“When practice is canceled, when guys get hurt, it’s all about how we respond,” Taylor said.
NOTES: The Bengals signed free agent cornerback Tony Lippett, who was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015. He spent two seasons with Miami and part of last season with the Giants. The team waived linebacker Chris Worley, who played in their final two games last season on special teams. ... Long snapper Clark Harris passed a physical and was cleared to join practice, before the storm forced Taylor to call it off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.