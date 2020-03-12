Power 5 leagues scrap hoops tournaments
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference all canceled their basketball tournaments Thursday because of concerns about coronavirus, putting the playing of the NCAA Tournament in doubt.
Within minutes of each other, the five most high-profile conferences in college sports announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.
MacKinnon sidelined at least a week with injury
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without top scorer Nathan MacKinnon for at least a week after he suffered a lower body injury.
MacKinnon was hurt during the second period in Los Angeles against the Kings on Monday. It’s the latest blow to an injury-plagued Avalanche team that’s trying to catch St. Louis for the top seed in the Western Conference.
The Avalanche are missing six other players. They will have defenseman Cale Makar back in the lineup when they face the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
Makar has been out the last five games with an upper body injury. He’s second among rookies with 47 points.
The speedy MacKinnon will be hard to replace as the center ranks among the league’s top 10 in points (93), goals (35) and assists (58) this season. He has a career-high 29 multi-point contests this season, the most by an Avalanche player since Peter Forsberg had the same number in 2002-03.
Juventus player tests positive for COVID-19
MILAN — Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday that one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country’s top soccer division to test positive for the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.
The club said Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.
Juventus trained earlier on Wednesday, although it was unclear whether Rugani was present. The club had said earlier that forward Cristiano Ronaldo was still in Portugal “pending developments related to the current health emergency” after visiting his mother — who had a stroke last week.
Mariners, Sounders, XFL shut out in Seattle
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak.
Inslee said social gatherings of 250 or more people, including sporting events, are banned through at least the end of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Seattle area. Officials said gatherings of under 250 could also be barred unless specific measures are followed.
The decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29) and Minnesota Twins (March 30-April 1), plus home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.
“We’re working through the alternatives right now,” Mariners owner John Stanton said at the team’s spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona. “We think the alternatives include playing in Seattle in an empty stadium, the alternatives include playing in the home park of our opponents, in this case the Rangers and the Twins. Or playing at a neutral park in Peoria.”
The NCAA announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.
Following the NCAA’s lead, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access the rest of the week. By Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, most Division I conferences decided not to play at all.
But not all of them. The Big East started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden as most of the sport was shutting down.
Also, canceling their tournaments were the American Athletic Conference in Fort Wort, Texas, and the Mid-American Conference in Cleveland at an arena scheduled to be the site of NCAA men’s tournament games next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.